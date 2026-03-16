Scientists Discover Hidden “Gatekeeper” Inside Brain Cells Linked to Alzheimer’s

A newly identified role for the neuronal MPS shows it controls nutrient uptake by acting as a gatekeeper. Its disruption speeds endocytosis and promotes toxic amyloid buildup linked to Alzheimer’s.

Brain cells constantly draw in material from the fluid around them, including signaling molecules, nutrients, and even fragments of their own outer membranes. This process, known as endocytosis, is vital for learning, memory, and routine maintenance of the nervous system.

Researchers at Penn State have now discovered that this essential function appears to be regulated by a previously unrecognized molecular structure. Just beneath the surface of neurons lies a lattice-shaped framework called the membrane-associated periodic skeleton, or MPS, which acts as a controlling barrier.

In a study published in Science Advances, the team reported that the MPS serves as a physical checkpoint for nearly all major types of endocytosis. The structure consists of repeating protein rings and was once believed to provide only structural support to help neurons keep their shape. The new findings show it has a far more active responsibility, determining when and where materials are allowed to enter the cell.

MPS Discovery and Neurodegenerative Links

“For many, many years we have been trying to understand this molecular mechanism, what kind of machinery will help to facilitate this process, because it’s connected to neurodegenerative diseases,” said Ruobo Zhou, assistant professor of chemistry, of biochemistry and molecular biology, and of biomedical engineering, at Penn State and corresponding author on the study. “When endocytosis — this nutrient uptake and regulation — goes wrong, then there’s protein aggregation that will build up in the brain, which is the hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.”

Zhou previously helped identify the skeletal framework inside neurons in 2013 while working as a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard. At that time, scientists believed the structure functioned mainly as a passive support system. Using super-resolution imaging in the new study, Zhou’s group demonstrated that the MPS instead acts like a traffic controller within the cell, managing virtually every major pathway involved in endocytosis.

To examine the structure in detail, the researchers relied on advanced super-resolution microscopy capable of visualizing features at the nanoscale—about 10,000 times thinner than a human hair. They studied neurons grown in laboratory dishes, engineered specific proteins inside the cells so they could be tracked, and introduced various molecules to observe how uptake occurred when the MPS was intact. The team then disrupted or reinforced portions of the lattice to monitor how neurons responded.

Positive Feedback Loop and Cellular Gatekeeping

When the MPS was disturbed, neurons absorbed material at a much faster rate, indicating that the lattice normally functions as a braking system. The scientists also observed that the structure can dismantle itself. Increased endocytosis triggered molecular signals that directed proteins within the neuron to cut sections of the skeleton, which further boosted cellular intake. This created a positive feedback cycle in which greater uptake led to more structural breakdown and even higher levels of absorption.

“We discovered that this membrane skeleton is actively regulating the nutrient uptake process of neurons,” Zhou said. “You can think of it as a gatekeeper, guarding this physical barrier to not allow nutrient uptake to happen. When a neuron needs to take in a specific nutrient, this gatekeeper will open the gates and let it in.”

According to Zhou, this flexibility may allow neurons to quickly increase activity when needed, but it also carries potential risks.

Alzheimer’s Model Reveals MPS Breakdown Risks

To explore those risks, the team designed experiments that modeled early Alzheimer’s disease by prompting neurons to produce extra amyloid precursor protein (APP), a hallmark of the condition. When the MPS was degraded, cells took in APP more rapidly. Inside the neuron, APP was processed into amyloid-B42, a toxic fragment strongly associated with Alzheimer’s disease. As the lattice weakened, neurons accumulated increasing amounts of this harmful protein and showed elevated signs of cell death.

“We created a model which is very much like Alzheimer’s disease and found that in some aging neurons, or neurons under pathologic conditions, the endocytosis of toxic proteins was enhanced, which caused stressing conditions, ultimately leading to neuron deaths,” said Jinyu Fei, a graduate student in the chemistry department in Penn State’s Eberly College of Science and lead author on the study.

The results indicate that the MPS may function as a protective barrier by slowing the entry of APP and limiting the buildup of toxic molecules. Because deterioration of this lattice has already been observed in aging and neurodegenerative disorders, its loss could drive a damaging cycle of increased amyloid production and structural decline. Maintaining the integrity of the MPS may represent a new approach to slowing neurodegeneration.

Therapeutic Potential of Stabilizing the MPS

“We think this could open the door for future therapies, such as a protein target for neurodegenerative disease treatment,” Fei said. “Preserving or stabilizing the MPS might offer a way to slow the early, hidden cellular changes that precede Alzheimer’s symptoms.”

Reference: “Membrane-associated periodic skeleton regulates major forms of endocytosis in neurons through a signaling-driven positive feedback loop” by Jinyu Fei, Yuanmin Zheng, Caden LaLonde, Yuan Tao and Ruobo Zhou, 11 February 2026, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb0803

The National Institutes of Health funded this work.

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