Scientists Discover How This Ancient Herb May Slow Skin Aging

Researchers found that black ginseng extract may help counter inflammation-driven skin aging by influencing molecular pathways linked to collagen degradation.

Skin aging results from a complex mix of biological processes shaped by both internal and external influences. Internal drivers include genetic programming and hormonal changes, while environmental factors such as ultraviolet radiation and pollution also contribute. Research increasingly shows that chronic, low-grade inflammation plays an important role in speeding up these aging processes in the skin.

Scientists use the term inflammatory aging to describe a long-lasting pro-inflammatory condition in which elevated levels of cytokines and other signaling molecules gradually damage tissue structure and function.

In skin tissue, inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) can increase the activity of matrix metalloproteinase-1 (MMP-1). This enzyme breaks down collagen, the structural protein that helps keep skin firm. As collagen degrades, wrinkles develop, and the skin becomes less elastic.

Black Ginseng as a Potential Anti-Aging Intervention

To better understand possible strategies for slowing inflammation-related skin aging, researchers examined black ginseng extract (BGE) and the biological mechanisms behind its effects. Black ginseng is produced from Panax ginseng through multiple cycles of steaming and drying, which significantly alters the plant’s chemical composition.

During this processing, common ginsenosides are transformed into rarer forms such as Rg3, Rg5, and RK1. These compounds have been reported to show stronger biological activity than those typically present in white or red ginseng. Although black ginseng has gained popularity in health foods and nutraceutical products, scientists have not fully clarified how it may influence skin aging, especially aging driven by inflammation.

Researchers tested the extract using human foreskin fibroblasts, which are cells involved in producing and maintaining connective tissue. The results showed that BGE lowered MMP-1 expression even at a relatively low concentration of 4 μg/mL (0.000004 g/mL). This suggests the extract may help preserve collagen when inflammatory signals are present.

To better replicate the complexity of real skin, the team also used a reconstructed 3D skin model that mimics the structure and behavior of human tissue. This system allowed scientists to observe how the extract performed in a setting closer to actual skin biology.

Within this model, damage triggered by SDS caused an inflammatory reaction that increased the release of prostaglandin E₂ (PGE₂). When the model was treated with 0.1% BGE, PGE₂ levels dropped significantly. At the same time, the treatment increased levels of TIMP-1, a natural inhibitor of matrix metalloproteinases. These changes suggest that BGE may help rebalance processes that control tissue breakdown and repair, which is important for maintaining healthy skin structure.

Molecular Insights Into BGE Activity

The study also explored the molecular basis of these effects by combining high-performance liquid chromatography with molecular docking analysis. This approach allowed researchers to identify the rare ginsenosides present in the extract and examine how they might interact with proteins linked to inflammatory aging.

Results showed that these compounds had favorable binding affinities with several proteins involved in inflammation-related pathways. This finding provides additional evidence that the biologically active components of black ginseng may directly influence molecular targets associated with skin aging.

The research suggests that black ginseng extract may reduce inflammation and slow processes related to skin aging through several biological mechanisms. These findings support its potential use as a scientifically supported ingredient in cosmetic and dermatological products designed to promote healthier skin.

Reference: “The mechanism of black ginseng extract in alleviating inflammatory aging” by Shaowei Yan, Chang Gao, Xinxu Rao, Lina Zuo, Qian Liu and Tingzhi Zhang, 7 November 2025, Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jdsct.2025.100124

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