Scientists Discover That a Southeast Asian Ginger Has Anti-Cancer Properties

A type of ginger from Southeast Asia could serve as a possible ingredient for new anti-cancer markers.

You might recognize Kencur as a fragrant spice that enhances your meals or a natural solution for digestive issues. However, scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University have discovered encouraging evidence that this tropical plant, a member of the ginger family native to Southeast Asia, has anti-cancer properties.

Led by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology, the researchers demonstrated that Kencur extract and its main active component, ethyl p-methoxycinnamate (EMC), significantly suppressed cancer cell growth at the cellular and animal levels.

While previous studies on EMC indicated its anti-cancer potential by decreasing the expression of mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM), which is associated with cancer cell proliferation, the exact mechanism remained unclear until now.

“The results of this study confirm the anti-cancer effects of Kencur extract and its main active ingredient, EMC. It is highly expected that TFAM will become a new marker for anti-cancer effects in the future as research advances in related fields,” Professor Kojima stated.

