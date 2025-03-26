Scientists Launch Open-Source Quantum Computer OS

An all-in-one operating system developed in Japan, it is fully customizable from setup to operation and is available on GitHub.

The University of Osaka, Fujitsu Limited, Systems Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. (SEC), and TIS Inc. (TIS) have announced the release of an open-source operating system for quantum computers on GitHub. Named the Open Quantum Toolchain for Operators and Users (OQTOPUS), this system represents one of the world’s most comprehensive open-source efforts in the field of quantum computing.

OQTOPUS is designed to be flexible and customizable, allowing users to tailor the system to their specific needs. Its release is expected to accelerate the practical deployment of quantum computing by significantly reducing the complexity of setting up and operating quantum systems, particularly in cloud environments.

Previously, universities and companies had to develop extensive custom software to enable cloud-based quantum computing. With OQTOPUS, the collaborative team has streamlined this process by providing a complete, ready-to-use operating system, from setup to execution, making quantum computing more accessible than ever before.

Early Adoption and Future Plans

Additionally, the quantum computing cloud service offered by the University of Osaka has begun integrating OQTOPUS into its operations and Fujitsu Limited will make it available for research partners using its quantum computers in the second half of 2025.

Moving forward, the research team will drive the advancement of quantum computing through the continuous expansion of OQTOPUS’s capabilities and the development of a thriving global community. Dr. Keisuke Fujii at the Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology (QIQB) of The University of Osaka mentions, “this will facilitate the standardization of various quantum software and systems while driving the creation of innovative quantum applications.”

The research was funded by the Japan Science and Technology Agency and the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology.

The GitHub repository can be found here.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.