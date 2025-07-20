Scientists Reveal the Ultimate Flower Mix for a Buzzing Backyard

Scientists from Denmark and Wales have cracked the code on the perfect flower mix for pollinators—and it’s as eye-catching as it is effective.

After analyzing over 400 studies and conducting real-world tests, they developed seed blends that attract both bees and hoverflies in droves. The mixes include vibrant species like cornflower, poppy, and garden cosmos, and aren’t just scientifically optimized—they’re also visually stunning. The goal? Helping everyone from backyard gardeners to city planners turn ordinary green spaces into buzzing havens of biodiversity.

Finding the Perfect Pollinator Buffet

Pollinator-friendly flower strips and seed mixes have grown in popularity as people look for ways to support bees and other essential insects, whose populations are declining worldwide. But among all the options available, which flowers truly make the biggest difference?

To find out, scientists from the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagen teamed up with researchers from the National Botanic Garden of Wales. Together, they launched a scientific investigation to determine which flower combinations are most effective at attracting pollinators.

From Anecdotes to Evidence

“Much of our knowledge in this area is anecdotal. So, there was a need for a scientific approach, where we systematically test different flowers to be sure how we can best help pollinators, which are extremely important to our ecosystems,” says professor and botanist Natasha de Vere from the Natural History Museum of Denmark.

The team examined over 400 published studies on the relationship between flowers and insects, then tested how frequently bees and hoverflies visited various commercially available flower mixes.

Drawing from their findings, the researchers created two new seed mixtures. They assessed both how appealing these were to pollinating insects and how attractive they appeared to people.

Mixing Seeds for Maximum Buzz

“We can see that seed mixtures containing both non-native and native flowering plants establish themselves better in the soil, bloom for longer, and have more visits from pollinators. And they are also most attractive to the human eye,” says Natasha de Vere.

Based on the study, the researchers recommend choosing seed mixtures with these species if you want to attract bees and hoverflies and are also interested in the aesthetic value of the flowers:

Achillea millefolium)

Corn chamomile (Anthemis arvensis)

Cornflower (Centaurea cyanus)

Purple viper’s bugloss (Echium plantagineum)

Corn marigold (Glebionis segetum)

Common poppy (Papaer rhoeas)

Field mustard (Sinapis arvensis)

Scentless chamomile (Tripleurospermum inordorum)

Garden cosmos (Cosmos bipinnatus)

Moroccan toadflax (Linaria maroccana)

Common phacelia (Phacelia tanacetifolia)

Beauty Meets Biodiversity

The reason why the researchers have also included the aesthetic dimension of flower mixtures in their study is, of course, that appearance also has a significant impact on what we choose to plant in our gardens and green spaces.

“It has become quite popular to plant strips of flowers in urban areas and in gardens where there may have been only grass lawns before. This is because flowers are good for bees, but also for our mental health,” says Natasha de Vere.

Small Gardens, Big Difference

According to the professor, who has conducted in-depth research into the interaction between plants and pollinators for a number of years, even small areas of flowers are of great importance to our buzzing friends.

Her research shows that gardens and urban areas can be very good for pollinators.

“It is important that everyone does something to help, and even small changes can really make a difference. I myself only have a small backyard, which I have filled with the best plants for pollinators, and it is now full of bees and hoverflies,” she says, adding:

“I hope our new research results can be used to provide evidence-based guidance on how to select plant species – whether you are a garden owner, a municipal gardener, or otherwise involved in producing seed mixtures.”

