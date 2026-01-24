Scientists Solve a 66-Million-Year-Old Climate Mystery That Changed Earth Forever

Scientists have uncovered a surprising mechanism that may explain how Earth cooled dramatically after the age of dinosaurs.

Scientists have solved a 66 million-year-old mystery, explaining how Earth shifted from a warm, tropical greenhouse planet to the ice-capped world we know today.

The study suggests that Earth’s long-term cooling was influenced by a steady decline in calcium dissolved in seawater. An international research team led by the University of Southampton found that ocean calcium levels dropped by more than 50 percent over the past 66 million years, a shift large enough to alter how the oceans interact with the atmosphere.

According to the findings, published in Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), this chemical evolution of seawater may have reduced the amount of carbon dioxide circulating in the air. Because carbon dioxide traps heat, removing it from the atmosphere would have gradually weakened the planet’s greenhouse effect, allowing global temperatures to fall.

Linking Calcium to Climate Change

Lead author Dr David Evans, an ocean and earth scientist from Southampton, said the results highlight seawater chemistry as an active force in shaping Earth’s climate. Rather than simply responding to climate shifts, changes in the oceans themselves may have helped drive them.

He added: “Our results show that dissolved calcium levels were twice as high at the start of the Cenozoic Era, shortly after dinosaurs roamed the planet, compared to today.

“When these levels were high, the oceans worked differently, acting to store less carbon in seawater and releasing carbon dioxide into the air.

“As those levels decreased, CO 2 was sucked out of the atmosphere, and the Earth’s temperature followed, dropping our climate by as much as 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.”

The Southampton researchers behind the study worked in collaboration with scientists from China, the USA, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

They used fossilized remains of tiny sea creatures dug up from sediments at the seafloor to construct the most detailed record of ocean chemistry to date.

Fossils Reveal Carbon-Cycle Clues

The chemical composition of the fossils, called foraminifera, showed a close link between the amount of calcium in seawater and the level of carbon dioxide in the air.

Using computer-made models, the team showed that high levels of calcium change how much carbon is “fixed” by marine life, such as corals and plankton, said Dr Evans.

This effectively locked it away from the ocean and atmosphere by storing it in sediments on the seafloor.

As dissolved calcium levels decreased across millions of years, it altered how these organisms produced and buried calcium carbonate on the seafloor, added co-author Dr Xiaoli Zhou of Tongji University in China.

She added: “The process effectively pulls carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and locks it away.

“This shift could have changed the composition of the atmosphere, effectively turning down the planet’s thermostat.”

Deep Earth Processes at Work

The experts also revealed that the drop in calcium closely matched the slowing down of seafloor spreading – the volcanic process that continuously creates new ocean floors.

As the rate of seafloor production slowed, the chemical exchange between the rocks and seawater changed, leading to a gradual decline in dissolved calcium concentrations, said co-author Professor Yair Rosenthal from Rutgers University, USA.

He added: “Seawater chemistry is typically viewed as something that responds to other factors that lead to changes in our climate, rather than being the cause itself.

“But our new evidence suggests that we must look to changing seawater chemistry to understand our planet’s climate history.

“It may be that changes in these deep Earth processes are ultimately responsible for much of the large climatic shifts that have taken place over geological time.”

Reference: “The major ion chemistry of seawater was closely coupled to the long-term carbon cycle during the Cenozoic” by David Evans, Yair Rosenthal, Jonathan Erez, Hagar Hauzer, Laura J. Cotton, Xiaoli Zhou, Romi Nambiar, Peter Stassen, Paul N. Pearson, Willem Renema, Pratul Kumar Saraswati, Jonathan A. Todd, Wolfgang Müller and Hagit P. Affek, 9 January 2026, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2511781122

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