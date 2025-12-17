Scientists Unveil Eco-Friendly Breakthrough To Eliminate “Forever Chemicals”

Scientists have found a way to trap and break down “forever chemicals” instead of just moving them elsewhere.

Researchers at Rice University, working with international collaborators, have created a new environmentally friendly method that can quickly capture and break down toxic “forever chemicals” (PFAS) in water. The results, published in Advanced Materials, represent an important advance in efforts to address one of the most stubborn forms of environmental contamination.

The research was led by Youngkun Chung, a postdoctoral fellow mentored by Michael S. Wong, a professor at Rice’s George R. Brown School of Engineering and Computing. The project also involved Seoktae Kang, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and Keon-Ham Kim, a professor at Pukyung National University in South Korea.

What are PFAS?

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals that have been produced since the 1940s and used in a wide range of everyday products, including Teflon pans, waterproof clothing, and food packaging. Their resistance to heat, grease, and water has made them highly useful in manufacturing and consumer goods. However, this same durability means they break down very slowly in the environment, which is why they are often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

PFAS are now widespread, appearing in water, soil, and air across the world. Scientific studies have linked exposure to these substances with liver damage, reproductive problems, disruptions to the immune system, and certain types of cancer. Cleanup efforts have proven difficult because PFAS are hard to both remove and permanently destroy once they are released into the environment.

Limitations of current technology

Most existing approaches to removing PFAS rely on adsorption, a process in which the chemicals stick to materials such as activated carbon or ion exchange resins. Although these methods are commonly used, they have significant limitations, including low efficiency, slow operation, restricted capacity, and the production of additional waste that must be handled and disposed of.

“Current methods for PFAS removal are too slow, inefficient, and create secondary waste,” said Wong, the Tina and Sunit Patel Professor in Molecular Nanotechnology and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, chemistry and civil and environmental engineering. “Our new approach offers a sustainable and highly effective alternative.”

A breakthrough material with real-world promise

The Rice-led team’s innovation centers on a layered double hydroxide (LDH) material made from copper and aluminum, first discovered by Kim as a graduate student at KAIST in 2021. While experimenting with these materials, Chung discovered that one formulation with nitrate could adsorb PFAS with record-breaking efficiency.

“To my astonishment, this LDH compound captured PFAS more than 1,000 times better than other materials,” said Chung, a lead author of the study and now a fellow at Rice’s WaTER (Water Technologies, Entrepreneurship and Research) Institute and Sustainability Institute. “It also worked incredibly fast, removing large amounts of PFAS within minutes, about 100 times faster than commercial carbon filters.”

The material’s effectiveness stems from its unique internal structure. Its organized copper-aluminum layers, combined with slight charge imbalances, create an ideal environment for PFAS molecules to bind with both speed and strength.

To test the technology’s practicality, the team evaluated the LDH material in river water, tap wate,r and wastewater. In all cases, it proved highly effective, performing well in both static and continuous-flow systems. The results suggest strong potential for large-scale applications in municipal water treatment and industrial cleanup.

Closing the loop: Capture and destroy

Removing PFAS from water is only part of the challenge. Destroying them safely is equally important. Working with Rice professors Pedro Alvarez and James Tour, Chung developed a method to thermally decompose PFAS captured on the LDH material. By heating the saturated material with calcium carbonate, the team eliminated more than half of the trapped PFAS without releasing toxic by-products. Remarkably, the process also regenerated the LDH, allowing it to be reused multiple times.

Preliminary studies showed the material could complete at least six full cycles of capture, destruction, and renewal, making it the first known eco-friendly, sustainable system for PFAS removal.

Global effort, global impact

“We are excited by the potential of this one-of-a-kind LDH-based technology to transform how PFAS-contaminated water sources are treated in the near future,” Wong said. “It’s the result of an extraordinary international collaboration and the creativity of young researchers.”

Reference: “Regenerable Water Remediation Platform for Ultrafast Capture and Mineralization of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances” by Keon-Han Kim, Youngkun Chung, Philip Kenyon, Thi Nhung Tran, Nicholas H. Rees, Seung-Ju Choi, Xiaopeng Huang, Jong Hui Choi, Phelecia Scotland, Sion Kim, Mohamed Ateia, Do-Kyoung Lee, James M. Tour, Pedro J. J. Alvarez, Michael S. Wong and Seoktae Kang, 25 September 2025, Advanced Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202509842

This research was supported by the Basic Science Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea funded by the Ministry of Education (2021R1A6A3A14044449, RS-2023-00242795), grants from the National Convergence Research of Scientific Challenges and the Sejong Science Fellowship through the National Research Foundation of Korea and funding from the Ministry of Science (NRF-2022M3C1C8094245) and ICT (RS-2024-00395438). This work was also funded by Saudi Aramco-KAIST CO 2 Management, Nanosystems Engineering Research Center for Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment (NEWT), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center grant (W912HZ-21-2-0050), Rice Sustainability Institute and Rice WaTER Institute.

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