Scientists Warn of an Invisible “Brain-Eating” Threat Lurking in Water Systems Worldwide

Scientists are raising concerns about free-living amoebae, resilient microbes that can survive in water systems and enable the spread of deadly infections.
Scientists specializing in environmental and public health are drawing attention to a group of pathogens that has received little public notice but is becoming increasingly dangerous: free living amoebae. In a recent perspective article published in Biocontaminant, the researchers explain that these microscopic organisms pose a rising global health concern.
They point to climate change, deteriorating water infrastructure, and limited systems for monitoring and detection as key factors allowing these pathogens to spread and persist.
Amoebae are single-celled organisms that naturally live in soil and water. Most species do not cause harm, but a small number are capable of triggering severe disease. One of the most well-known examples is Naegleria fowleri, commonly called the brain-eating amoeba. This organism can cause a rare but nearly always fatal brain infection when contaminated water enters the nose, most often during activities such as swimming.
Extreme Survivors in Modern Water Systems
“What makes these organisms particularly dangerous is their ability to survive conditions that kill many other microbes,” said corresponding author Longfei Shu of Sun Yat sen University. “They can tolerate high temperatures, strong disinfectants like chlorine, and even live inside water distribution systems that people assume are safe.”
The authors also emphasize that amoebae act as hidden carriers for other harmful microbes. By sheltering bacteria and viruses inside their cells, amoebae can protect these pathogens from disinfection and help them persist and spread in drinking water systems. This so-called Trojan horse effect may also contribute to the spread of antibiotic resistance.
Climate Change Expands the Risk
Climate warming is expected to worsen the problem by expanding the geographic range of heat-loving amoebae into regions where they were previously rare. Recent outbreaks linked to recreational water use have already raised public concern in several countries.
The researchers call for a coordinated One Health approach that connects human health, environmental science, and water management. They urge stronger surveillance, improved diagnostic tools, and the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies to reduce risks before infections occur.
“Amoebae are not just a medical issue or an environmental issue,” Shu said. “They sit at the intersection of both, and addressing them requires integrated solutions that protect public health at its source.”
Reference: “The rising threat of amoebae: a global public health challenge” by Jianyi Zheng, Ruiwen Hu, Yijing Shi, Zhenzhen He and Longfei Shu, 5 December 2025, Biocontaminant.
DOI: 10.48130/biocontam-0025-0019
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
spooky. …
Bien sûr, c’est la faute des animaux.
Click bait tryin to scare folks…its vwry hard to get to the brain…the human body is an amazing invention…
Thus spake Zarathustra, or whatever she was called; drugs, bugs and microbes have ways of driving one mad, generally involving access to the brain. Zarathustra was quite probably insane, uttering drivelling prophecies.
Let’s give a boat load to trump and friends and test your hypothesis…
You’re really a bad person.
What an ignorant comment!
What an ignorant comment!
No, we need great leaders like him to remain healthy. It would probably be a better idea if you try using it and see how it goes. It might be better for society.
I use it recreationally
They are “brain eating” amoebas, they would just starve to death infecting those goons.
Hey I agree
I have neen trying to post this reply to this comment….but it’s not working for some reason! I’m gonna give it one more shot…..hopefully it will work this time!
In response to the comment from “PissedOff”: Actually, in this case it’s really not hard for the infection to take place. I have been reading stories about this brain eating amoeba for over 30 years now, no joke, and literally all the person has to do is get a little bit of the infected water into one of their nostrils and they’re infected. After it gets in throigh their nostril it almost always kills the person within the next 72 hours. It’s actually pretty scary! Again, this is not some new scare tactic, this has been infecting and killing people for many years now. Before they were warning people to not enter warm, stagnant bodies of water, or if you do to use a good set of nose plugs. The fact is that just a little bit of infected water in your nostril(s) could cause you to be infected and die extremely fast. I was actually sirprised that they said “it’s almost always fatal,” because unless something changed very recently, they don’t have a cure to get rid of it once it gets into your system! I guess a few people got extremely lucky somehow! But yeah, I can assure you that this is not just click bait as you had stated. This is 100% legit, and people really need to be educated about this nasty, extremely aggressive, and very deadly amoeba!
As child neurologist I have had personal experience with disease. Managed to “save” a child with this horrible disease. But remains neurologically destroyed She just went swimming in an infected lake. That’s all. Enters via the nose. Once inside schools out. This is no laughing matter. We will see more of this as well as many other diseases that are re-emerging due to the current policies of our government
Well said. I got amoebic dysentery in a foreign country and would have died without medical attention. I lost about 25% of my body weight within three to four days. Mostly water weight.
The blood/brain barrier works only for blood borne pathogens. Things in the lymph system that can eat through tissues only slow the process not stop them.
Yes yes you have to be very cautious about swimming in a body of water even though it might look normal. But you. Will not now until you smell it or look close at it. Depends on where you live also number of things.
There’s a reason why I don’t drink water..I don’t trust the ppl..or companies especially in today’s world.
Most places of business couldn’t care less about water quality. The public utility I work for has consitently rebuffed my concerns about untrained people performing maintenance on thier potable water systems, in which they are the purveyor. What a joke. They don’t know what they don’t know.
Most places of business couldn’t care less about water quality. The public utility I work for has consitently rebuffed my concerns about untrained people performing maintenance on thier potable water systems, in which they are the purveyor. What a joke. They don’t know what they don’t know.
It is called, we humans are irresponsible, we created this mess with chemicals, messing with things that we do not understand. With all the garmaphobics help.
They do not understand that by killing our defenders, the good bacteria we are allowing the stronger bacteria, bad bacteria to survive. We werecearned years ago, but we fell with the marketing trap of killing the all germs.
Just wash your hands, especially coming put of the washroom.
Ie sab Paisa ka chakkar. Naya Naya bimar find out koro aur medicine becho. Aakhir tumko kia Milne wala hai ? Tum bhi toh jaoge. Hare Krishna !
I use it recreationally
Would iodine drops kill these
amoeba ?