Scientists Warn: Your “Eco-Friendly” Wood Stove May Be Releasing Toxic Pollutants

Research reveals that even modern eco-design stoves can emit dangerous pollutants indoors. Ventilation and fuel choice greatly influence exposure levels.
Researchers at the University of Surrey’s Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) are cautioning residents about the health risks posed by wood-burning stoves, including those built to modern eco-design standards. Their findings show that using these stoves can lead to short-term exposure to high concentrations of harmful pollutants, which may present health hazards for people living in affected homes.
Published in Scientific Reports, the study involved monitoring several homes in Guildford, Surrey, that used different types of heating stoves and clean solid fuels, such as seasoned wood, kiln-dried wood, wood briquettes, and smokeless coal. Measurements focused on pollutants including ultrafine particles (UFPs), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), black carbon (BC), and carbon monoxide (CO). The results showed that open fireplaces were the highest emitters, raising PM2.5 levels up to seven times more than modern stoves.
Performance of eco-design models and manufactured fuels
Multifuel eco-design stoves ranked next in emissions, releasing greater amounts of ultrafine particles (UFPs) than standard eco-design models, which hold the highest rating for low emissions under the UK certification scheme. Tests showed that using wood briquettes and smokeless coal increased UFP exposure by 1.7 and 1.5 times, respectively, compared with seasoned wood—contradicting the belief that these processed fuels are cleaner choices.
Although the advanced stove designs lowered overall pollutant output, even the most efficient models generated sharp increases in indoor pollution during activities such as lighting, adding fuel, and clearing ash. In many instances, measured pollutant levels surpassed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) good practice guideline for 24-hour average concentrations of 10,000 particles per cubic centimeter for ultrafine particle source control.
“With rising energy prices, many households will be turning to solid fuel heating when the colder months hit, often assuming that modern stoves offer a cleaner, safer alternative. However, our findings show that this shift comes at the cost of indoor air quality, with potentially serious health implications considering people spend up to 90% of their time indoors. Public health advice, ventilation guidance, and building design standards must adapt to keep pace with these changing heating habits,” says Professor Prashant Kumar, Co-Director, Institute for Sustainability, Professor and Chair in Air Quality and Health; Founding Director, Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE).
Role of ventilation and indoor conditions
The research team also found that ventilation played a critical role in indoor pollution. Homes with closed windows during burning had up to three times higher pollution levels than those with periodic window opening. Smaller room size and longer burning durations also worsened indoor air quality, highlighting how everyday factors influence exposure.
“Even in homes using ‘cleaner’ stoves and fuels, we saw pollutant levels rise well beyond safe limits – especially when ventilation was poor or stoves were used for long periods. Many people simply don’t realise how much indoor air quality can deteriorate during routine stove use. This research shows the need for greater awareness and simple behavioural changes that can reduce exposure,” says Abidemi Kuye, PhD researcher at the GCARE.
Short and long-term exposure to pollution from wood-burning sources has been linked to a wide range of health effects, including chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, lung cancer, and even damage to the kidneys, liver, brain, and nervous system.
Reference: “Particulate matter exposure from different heating stoves and fuels in UK homes” by Abidemi Kuye and Prashant Kumar, 1 July 2025, Scientific Reports.
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-05886-1
The research, funded in part by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and supported by the University of Surrey’s Breaking Barrier Studentship Award, highlights the need for stricter regulation and more public awareness of indoor air pollution linked to wood burning for domestic heating.
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Sooo…… I should open the windows while using my wood stove in February.
Duh.
But then I do miss the smell of the wood burning in my fireplace since our last move. I am planning on building a new home with a basement fireplace and a main floor one. I look forward to the smell
I don’t understand how a wood stove can pollute the air in the room when it is burning
Retrorob, that’s because you’re too stupid.
Not having enough information is not stupid. Being an asshole to someone who says they don’t understand something is stupid.
Maybe try educating instead of shaming.
A statistically invalid “study”, it appears (“several homes”??) …but the headline is sooo delicious (denying heat to those who can’t afford electricity for their own good). Guilford was a very nice place when I lived there for a couple of summers long ago.
“Science” is offal when you know your conclusion before doing any of it.
there is no such thing
as an eco-friendly wood burning stove inside an air tight home.
the smoke given off is toxic.
if you have white drapes, walls, or ceiling you will notice yellowish stains.
a wood stove salesperson
might have told you that
it was eco-friendly.
and yes. anytime you burn
wood indoors you better open a few windows. open
the upper portion of the
window. not the lower part
of the window. make sure
your carbon monoxide
alarms are in good order.
do not burn wood at night
while sleeping. use extreme
caution and have a physical
barrier around the stove.
especially with young kids
in the house.
I live in Canada and generally run my indoor airtight stove steady from October to April, usually adding wood to the existing embers to keep it going for days, or weeks at a time.
I used to burn over 1000l of heating fuel a year. Now I use a Jerry can (20l) to cut, move and split wood from near my house. That is a 98% reduction in fossil fuels.
Wood is stored solar energy which can be used anytime for heat, regardless of sun or wind conditions. IPCC recognises Bioenergy as essentially carbon neutral and the world’s primary renewable energy source.
And I bought an air quality tester which shows, if I am careful, I can light, reload, and empty the ashpan without affecting air quality at all. We never smell smoke in the house, unless I am careless and open the door while the dumper is closed. Wish I could say that NEVER happened.
It is possible to save money and reduce GHG emissions. Or focus on the downfalls of old open fireplaces.
As soon as you see “May” in a study you know it can’t be trusted.