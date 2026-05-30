The Future of Work Belongs to People Who Master AI

Workers who learn to use AI effectively may gain a significant advantage as workplaces become increasingly AI-focused, according to new research.

Generative AI is rapidly changing the way people work, raising concerns about job security and whether machines could eventually replace human employees. However, new research from the University of Vaasa in Finland suggests that workers who view AI as a useful collaborator rather than a threat may actually become more engaged in their jobs and better positioned for long-term career success.

In his doctoral dissertation, Zhe Zhu examined how generative AI (GenAI) technologies such as ChatGPT and Gemini are influencing both workplace decision-making and employees’ day-to-day experiences. The research focuses on how organizations and workers are adapting as AI becomes a more common part of professional life.

Many employees worry that AI could reduce their control over their work or make their skills obsolete. Yet Zhu’s findings suggest that these concerns can sometimes motivate workers to adopt AI tools more readily in an effort to stay competitive and maintain their value in the workplace.

“As NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has pointed out, workers are not simply being replaced by AI, but by those who have learned to use GenAI to work more effectively. The workers that perceive GenAI more positively are also more engaged and adaptable in their careers,” notes Zhu.

Why Trust in AI Matters

According to the research, trust is one of the most important factors shaping successful collaboration between employees and AI systems.

Too much trust can be problematic because workers may accept AI-generated answers without properly checking them for accuracy. On the other hand, too little trust may prevent employees from taking advantage of the technology’s potential benefits. Finding the right balance is critical for both individuals and organizations.

Building a Responsible AI Workplace

Zhu argues that the success of generative AI in the workplace depends less on the technology itself and more on how organizations implement and manage it. As AI becomes integrated into everyday operations, companies must address issues such as ethics, data privacy, and responsible governance.

“Organizations should follow a strategic roadmap to align the technology with their goals and build ecosystems with industry and academic partners. My research proposes an eight-step framework that guides organizations in moving from experimentation toward a more integrated and purposeful use of GenAI,” states Zhu.

The research suggests that workplaces are steadily moving toward an AI-native future in which AI is no longer treated as a separate tool but becomes woven directly into workflows, systems, and business processes.

The Future of Work in the AI Era

Zhu believes the rise of AI represents the beginning of a major technological transformation that will reshape the labor market.

“We are in a new industrial revolution. Some jobs will disappear, but new forms of work and entirely new industries will also emerge around AI infrastructure, data centers, and digital services. Instead of fearing the technology, employees should learn how to use it critically and develop their skills alongside it,” says Zhu.

While AI is expected to eliminate some roles, the research highlights the likelihood that it will also create new opportunities and industries. Workers who learn how to use AI effectively and thoughtfully may be better equipped to succeed as the technology continues to evolve.

Dissertation

Zhu, Zhe (2026) Generative Artificial Intelligence in Organizations: Strategic Decisions and Human Adaptations. Acta Wasaensia 586. Doctoral dissertation. University of Vaasa.

Publication PDF

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