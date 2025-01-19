Scientists Warn: Your Home Temperature Could Be Increasing Your Risk of Cognitive Decline

Higher temperatures are linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline.
A groundbreaking study has revealed a strong link between indoor temperatures and cognitive performance in older adults, highlighting how climate change could increase risks to cognitive health.
Researchers at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, part of Hebrew SeniorLife and affiliated with Harvard Medical School, discovered that older adults experienced the fewest attention difficulties when their home temperatures stayed between 68–75°F (20–24°C). When temperatures moved just 7°F (4°C) above or below this range, the risk of attention problems doubled.
Study Details and Findings
The longitudinal observational study monitored home temperatures and self-reported attention difficulties in 47 adults aged 65 and older over the course of a year. The findings, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, suggest that even current climate conditions are placing older adults at risk, with many experiencing indoor temperatures that may impair their cognitive abilities. The implications are particularly concerning for low-income and underserved populations, who may have fewer resources to regulate their home environments.
“Our findings underscore the importance of understanding how environmental factors, like indoor temperature, impact cognitive health in aging populations,” said Amir Baniassadi, PhD, lead author of the study, an Assistant Scientist II at the Marcus Institute and a leading expert in the study of the effects of climate change on seniors. “This research highlights the need for public health interventions and housing policies that prioritize climate resilience for older adults. As global temperatures rise, ensuring access to temperature-controlled environments will be crucial for protecting their cognitive well-being.”
Broader Context and Proposed Solutions
Following a 2023 study measuring how temperature affected how older adults slept and their cognitive ability, the study currently adds to growing evidence that the effects of climate change extend beyond physical health to encompass cognitive functioning, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.
Potential solutions include integrating smart home technologies to optimize indoor temperatures, improving energy efficiency in housing, and expanding access to cooling resources.
Reference: “Home Ambient Temperature and Self-reported Attention in Community-Dwelling Older Adults” by Amir Baniassadi, Wanting Yu, Thomas Travison, Ryan Day, Lewis Lipsitz and Brad Manor, 3 December 2024, The Journals of Gerontology: Series A.
DOI: 10.1093/gerona/glae286
Other researchers on the study, who all work at the Marcus Institute, included Wanting Yu, BSc, Project Director I; Thomas Travison, PhD, Senior Scientist; Ryan Day; Lewis Lipsitz, MD, Director, Marcus Institute and Chief Academic Officer, Irving and Edyth S. Usen and Family Chair in Medical Research, Hebrew SeniorLife; and Brad Manor, PhD, associate scientist.
The study was supported by a T32 fellowship through the U.S. National Institute on Aging (T32AG023480) and from the TMCITY foundation.
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Is dementia more common or severe in tropical countries or the Arctic than in more moderate locales? 47 samples is fairly small for studies on human behavior.
Warning: Living is dangerous. It will cause you to die. I guarantee that you will die eventually, no matter your lifestyle or living conditions.
I concluded that life causes death when I was 10 years old, about 1968. And it is still true today. The problem is that the good people die early and the bad people tend to stay here longer to damage everyone elses lives… I concluded also that life is not very fair about the same time.
I love your comment so much ❤️
Dave, i love your comment so much ❤️
A potentially important study when it comes to shedding light on how society might be unwittingly causing health issues with our desire for modern conveniences.
But why on Earth is this being associated with Climate Change? “the study currently adds to growing evidence that the effects of climate change extend beyond physical health to encompass cognitive functioning, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.” and from the Discussion section of the study paper, “Our results suggest that even under the current climate a considerable portion of older adults encounter indoor temperatures detrimental to their cognitive abilities. Climate change may exacerbate this problem, particularly among low-income and underserved older adults. Addressing this issue in public health and housing policy is essential to building climate-resiliency in this vulnerable population.”— total BS (“bad science”, or “bull sh**” … take your pick).
There is no valid rationale for this climate change association whatsoever. Daily temperatures go up and down constantly. Always have and always will. That’s why people choose to have A/C systems. To add heat when they feel it’s too cold, and to remove heat when they feel it’s too hot. That behaviour pattern will continue, irrespective of whether or not the global mean temperature goes up (or down) in the future.
Let’s use some logic.
Parts of India reported temperatures as high as 130 degrees F last summer.
India is one of the current success stories in raising the incomes of the poor. Most developing countries are in areas that are already very warm and getting warmer.
What will poor people have to do with the extra money they’re earning if it’s 130 degrees outside?
They will buy air conditioners that they otherwise would not have. Just as many French people bought air conditioners for the first time in the 2010s after a heat wave killed 70,000 people there.
How much additional electricity will a billion or so extra air conditioners consume?
How much will atmospheric CO2 (and CH4 if they’re burning natural gas) rise as a result?
If you say there is no such thing as a greenhouse effect, then the conversation ends here.
Carl Sagan in “pale blue dot” already tells us – like all life on earth, we will all eventually cease to exist, as all tyrants, kings, good and bad people, ignoramuses and geniuses
including our very colorful batch of “leaders”, will be buried on earth.
Why waste your brain power on esoteric discussions like this?
Enjoy today. Why worry?
But Carl Sagan spent his entire life wasting his brain power on esoteric scientific discussions. If he hadn’t, you would never have heard of him to quote him. Do you value scientists, or not?
Your report literally says that both too-low temperatures and too-high temperatures are linked to attention problems. Why create a section headline suggesting it’s only heat? Idiots use careless popsci headlines like this to crank down the temperature in offices and other places into the opposite danger zone.
This is Science?! They only had 47 participants AND those participants self-reported! That is Not Science!!
Additionally, I clicked on what appeared to be the data report and it was just a link to the same story on another site.
This makes me question this entire site!