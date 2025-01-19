Scientists Warn: Your Home Temperature Could Be Increasing Your Risk of Cognitive Decline

Higher temperatures are linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline.

A groundbreaking study has revealed a strong link between indoor temperatures and cognitive performance in older adults, highlighting how climate change could increase risks to cognitive health.

Researchers at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, part of Hebrew SeniorLife and affiliated with Harvard Medical School, discovered that older adults experienced the fewest attention difficulties when their home temperatures stayed between 68–75°F (20–24°C). When temperatures moved just 7°F (4°C) above or below this range, the risk of attention problems doubled.

Study Details and Findings

The longitudinal observational study monitored home temperatures and self-reported attention difficulties in 47 adults aged 65 and older over the course of a year. The findings, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, suggest that even current climate conditions are placing older adults at risk, with many experiencing indoor temperatures that may impair their cognitive abilities. The implications are particularly concerning for low-income and underserved populations, who may have fewer resources to regulate their home environments.

“Our findings underscore the importance of understanding how environmental factors, like indoor temperature, impact cognitive health in aging populations,” said Amir Baniassadi, PhD, lead author of the study, an Assistant Scientist II at the Marcus Institute and a leading expert in the study of the effects of climate change on seniors. “This research highlights the need for public health interventions and housing policies that prioritize climate resilience for older adults. As global temperatures rise, ensuring access to temperature-controlled environments will be crucial for protecting their cognitive well-being.”

Broader Context and Proposed Solutions

Following a 2023 study measuring how temperature affected how older adults slept and their cognitive ability, the study currently adds to growing evidence that the effects of climate change extend beyond physical health to encompass cognitive functioning, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.

Potential solutions include integrating smart home technologies to optimize indoor temperatures, improving energy efficiency in housing, and expanding access to cooling resources.

Reference: “Home Ambient Temperature and Self-reported Attention in Community-Dwelling Older Adults” by Amir Baniassadi, Wanting Yu, Thomas Travison, Ryan Day, Lewis Lipsitz and Brad Manor, 3 December 2024, The Journals of Gerontology: Series A.

DOI: 10.1093/gerona/glae286

Other researchers on the study, who all work at the Marcus Institute, included Wanting Yu, BSc, Project Director I; Thomas Travison, PhD, Senior Scientist; Ryan Day; Lewis Lipsitz, MD, Director, Marcus Institute and Chief Academic Officer, Irving and Edyth S. Usen and Family Chair in Medical Research, Hebrew SeniorLife; and Brad Manor, PhD, associate scientist.

The study was supported by a T32 fellowship through the U.S. National Institute on Aging (T32AG023480) and from the TMCITY foundation.

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