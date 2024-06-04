Secret “Persimmon” Ingredient Could Boost Ethanol Production

Antioxidants sourced from natural origins enhance the growth of a yeast strain in the presence of ethanol.

While ethanol in alcoholic drinks can impair motor functions, it can also fuel vehicles in a cleaner, more eco-friendly way. The production of ethanol requires yeast, which, ironically, is stressed by ethanol, affecting its growth. In the pursuit of efficient bioethanol production, researchers are exploring substances that enhance yeast’s resilience to ethanol, though they have identified only a few effective options so far.

An Osaka Metropolitan University research team, including graduate student Ilhamzah and Professor Ken-ichi Fujita of the Graduate School of Science and Professor Akira Ogita of the Research Center for Urban Health and Sports, has found that tannin from persimmons improves the growth of the yeast strain Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the presence of ethanol.

“In this study, yeast cultures grown in a medium containing ethanol and persimmon tannin showed an 8.9-fold increase in cell number compared to cultures grown in an ethanol medium without persimmon tannin,” stated Professor Fujita.

Exploring Persimmon Tannin’s Benefits

The researchers explored persimmon tannin because it is known for its antioxidative properties.

“Persimmon tannin reduced ethanol-induced oxidative stress,” Fujita added. “However, persimmon tannin did not prevent ethanol-induced cell membrane damage. This indicates the potential of persimmon tannin as a protective agent to enhance the yeast’s tolerance to ethanol stress by limiting oxidative damage, rather than limiting damage to the yeast’s cell membranes.”

Reference: “Persimmon tannin promotes the growth of Saccharomyces cerevisiae under ethanol stress” by Ilhamzah, Yuka Tsukuda, Yoshihiro Yamaguchi, Akira Ogita and Ken-ichi Fujita, 06 March 2024, Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.

DOI: 10.1002/jsfa.13439

The study was funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.