Shocking Fourfold Spike in Ocean Warming Sparks Global Concern

A new study has revealed that ocean warming is accelerating at an alarming rate, increasing more than four times faster than in the 1980s.

This rapid rise in temperatures is linked to a growing energy imbalance in the Earth’s system, intensified by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

Ocean Warming Accelerates at an Alarming Rate

The rate at which the oceans are warming has more than quadrupled in the past 40 years, according to a new study.

In the late 1980s, ocean temperatures were rising by approximately 0.06 degrees Celsius per decade. Today, that rate has surged to 0.27 degrees Celsius per decade.

Published on January 28, 2025, in Environmental Research Letters, the study provides insight into why ocean temperatures in 2023 and early 2024 reached unprecedented highs.

Lead author Professor Chris Merchant from the University of Reading compared the situation to a bathtub filling with hot water. “If the oceans were a bathtub of water, then in the 1980s, the hot tap was running slowly, warming up the water by just a fraction of a degree each decade. But now the hot tap is running much faster, and the warming has picked up speed. The way to slow down that warming is to start closing off the hot tap, by cutting global carbon emissions and moving towards net-zero.”

Energy Imbalance: The Key Driver of Warming

This accelerating ocean warming is driven by the Earth’s growing energy imbalance – whereby more energy from the Sun is being absorbed in the Earth system than is escaping back to space. This imbalance has roughly doubled since 2010, in part due to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations, and because the Earth is now reflecting less sunlight to space than before.

Global ocean temperatures hit record highs for 450 days straight in 2023 and early 2024. Some of this warmth came from El Niño, a natural warming event in the Pacific. When scientists compared it to a similar El Niño in 2015-16, they found that the rest of the record warmth is explained by the sea surface warming up faster in the past 10 years than in earlier decades. 44% of the record warmth was attributable to the oceans absorbing heat at an accelerating rate.

Expect Even Faster Warming in the Future

The findings show that the overall rate of global ocean warming observed over recent decades is not an accurate guide to what happens next: it is plausible that the ocean temperature increase seen over the past 40 years will be exceeded in just the next 20 years. Because the surface oceans set the pace for global warming, this matters for the climate as a whole. This accelerating warming underscores the urgency of reducing fossil fuel burning to prevent even more rapid temperature increases in the future and to begin to stabilize the climate.

Reference: “Quantifying the acceleration of multidecadal global sea surface warming driven by Earth’s energy imbalance” by Christopher J Merchant, Richard P Allan and Owen Embury, 28 January 2025, Environmental Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/adaa8a

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