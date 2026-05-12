This Magnetic Field Trick Creates Entirely New Forms of Matter

Scientists have shown that changing magnetic fields in precise ways can create exotic quantum matter that does not normally exist. The discovery could eventually lead to more reliable quantum technologies and powerful new computing systems.

Quantum technology is widely seen as one of the most promising future tools for processing massive and complicated amounts of information. Although most quantum systems are still confined to laboratories and research facilities, scientists are steadily working toward applications that could eventually impact industries across the economy.

Magnetic Fields and Exotic Quantum States

A new study led by Cal Poly Physics Department Lecturer Ian Powell explored a fundamental question in quantum physics: how matter behaves at the smallest scales involving atoms, electrons, and photons. The research focused on what happens when magnetic fields are changed over time and how those shifting fields can produce unusual quantum behavior.

Powell and student researcher Louis Buchalter, who earned a Cal Poly bachelor’s degree in physics in 2025, published the study “Flux-Switching Floquet Engineering” in the journal Physical Review B. Their work demonstrates that carefully varying magnetic fields can generate quantum states that do not exist in stationary materials (remaining in the same state as time elapses).

“On a big-picture level, I would describe this as an advance in our understanding of how time-dependent control can create and organize new forms of quantum matter,” Powell said. “The central idea is that useful quantum properties can depend not just on what a material is, but on how it is driven in time. In our case, we show that periodically changing a magnetic field can produce driven quantum phases with no static counterpart.”

Toward More Stable Quantum Technology

The researchers found that controlling the timing of magnetic fields can create new quantum behaviors that may be more stable and resistant to disruption. One of the major challenges in quantum technology is “noise,” or tiny imperfections that interfere with the behavior of quantum systems and can lead to errors.

Powell acknowledged that the detailed physics behind the study can be difficult to explain outside the field. However, he said the broader concept points toward new ways to engineer unusual quantum states in highly controlled systems such as ultracold-atom experiments.

“The most direct industry relevance of our study is to quantum computing and quantum simulation, rather than to a specific end-use sector at this stage,” Powell said. “Any eventual impact on areas like pharmaceuticals, finance, manufacturing, or aerospace would likely be indirect, by contributing to the longer-term development of better quantum technologies. To move toward industry use, the next steps would be experimental validation and further work connecting these ideas to realistic quantum-device platforms.”

Hidden Mathematical Patterns in Quantum Matter

In addition to creating exotic quantum phases, the research uncovered a mathematical organizing rule similar to patterns usually associated with more complex, higher-dimensional quantum systems. The finding suggests that simpler driven systems could provide scientists with a new way to study advanced quantum physics.

The team also identified a precise organizing structure for the system’s topological phase diagram, which acts as a map of distinct and stable quantum phases of matter based on fixed topological properties.

Quantum mechanics gives advanced computing systems the ability to process information much faster than traditional computers, carry out enormous simulations, and analyze significantly larger amounts of data.

Magnetic fields are one of the primary tools scientists use to manipulate and measure quantum bits (or qubits), the basic units of information in quantum technology. Qubits are comparable to the units of 0s and 1s in classical computing (applied in commonplace computing currently) used to represent physical electrical states.

Student Research Experience

Buchalter said participating in the project gave him firsthand experience with scientific research and collaboration.

As a student researcher working alongside Powell, Buchalter said that co-authoring the article taught him “a lot about the process of conducting research and how new research findings are effectively communicated with the broader scientific community.”

“I learned that research is rarely a straightforward process, often requiring persistence and creative problem solving during the course of a research project,” Buchalter said. “I believe our results help demonstrate the power of Floquet engineering for realizing quantum systems with highly-tunable properties, paving the way for further research into periodically driven quantum matter and the development of its applications.”

Buchalter plans to pursue a Master of Science degree in materials science and engineering at the University of Washington this fall, where he intends to continue experimental research involving quantum matter. He is also considering a future career at a national laboratory focused on developing quantum devices.

“I initially took on the project due to my interest in condensed matter physics, however, I became fascinated with the field of quantum materials through my experience,” Buchalter said. “I am very interested in continuing to study quantum matter and helping develop its applications in electronic and photonic devices.”

Reference: “Flux-switching Floquet engineering” by Ian Emmanuel Powell and Louis Buchalter, 1 May 2026, Physical Review B.

DOI: 10.1103/c28t-x1dh

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