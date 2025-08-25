Socializing Could Add Years to Your Life, Study Finds

Older adults who stay socially engaged may live longer, a new study reveals.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that staying socially connected may play an important role in helping older adults live longer.

Researchers analyzed data from 2,268 people in the United States who were 60 years of age or older. Participants completed the Psychosocial and Lifestyle Questionnaires and provided blood samples in 2016. When researchers followed up four years later, they found a clear connection between higher levels of social involvement and lower mortality risk. Older adults who were highly engaged in social activities were 42% less likely to die within that period compared to those with low engagement.

Certain types of interaction appeared especially beneficial. Volunteering, spending time with grandchildren, and joining sports teams or social clubs were strong indicators of improved survival.

Biological and Physical Factors

Also, analyses indicated that decelerated biological aging and greater physical activity levels played key roles in facilitating the beneficial relationship between social engagement and lower mortality rates.

“Staying socially active is more than a lifestyle choice. It is closely linked to healthier aging and longevity,” said corresponding author Ashraf Abugroun, MBBS, MPH, of the University of California, San Francisco. “These results underscore how participating in community life contributes to better health in older adults.”

Reference: “Low Social Engagement and Risk of Death in Older Adults” by Ashraf Abugroun, Sachin J. Shah, Kenneth Covinsky, Colin Hubbard, John C. Newman and Margaret C. Fang, 21 May 2025, Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

DOI: 10.1111/jgs.19511

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.