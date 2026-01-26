Something Is Going Wrong in American Midlife

America’s real midlife crisis isn’t a sports car—it’s loneliness, stress, and declining health in a system that offers little support.

Americans born during the 1960s and early 1970s report more loneliness and symptoms of depression than people from earlier generations. They also tend to have weaker physical strength and poorer memory. These troubling patterns are not widely seen in other wealthy nations. In many peer countries, especially across Nordic Europe, measures of health and well-being in midlife have actually improved over time.

To understand why the United States stands apart, psychologist Frank J. Infurna of Arizona State University and his colleagues examined survey data from 17 countries. Their goal was to identify the social and economic factors driving these growing international differences.

“The real midlife crisis in America isn’t about lifestyle choices or sports cars. It’s about juggling work, finances, family, and health amid weakening social supports,” Infurna said. “The data make this clear.”

The results were published today (January 26) in Current Directions in Psychological Science and highlight both individual and societal paths for improvement.

Family Policies and Social Support Matter

One major difference involves public investment in families. Since the early 2000s, European countries have steadily increased spending on family benefits, while U.S. spending has changed very little. Compared with many European nations, the United States lacks robust family policy programs such as cash transfers to families with children, income support during parental leave, and subsidized childcare.

These gaps are especially important for adults in midlife, who often balance full-time jobs while raising children and caring for aging parents. In countries with stronger family support systems, middle-aged adults reported less loneliness and smaller increases in loneliness over time. In the United States, loneliness rose consistently from one generation to the next.

Health Care Costs and Financial Stress

Health care affordability also plays a significant role. Although the United States spends more on health care than any other wealthy nations, access to care is often more limited and costs are higher for individuals. Rising out-of-pocket expenses put pressure on household finances, discourage preventive care, and contribute to stress, anxiety, and medical debt, according to the researchers.

Income Inequality and Long-Term Effects

Growing income inequality further helps explain why U.S. outcomes differ from those abroad. Since the early 2000s, income inequality has increased in the United States, while it has stabilized or declined in much of Europe. Infurna’s research shows that higher inequality is associated with worse health outcomes and greater loneliness among middle-aged adults.

Broader research suggests that income inequality also raises poverty rates, limits opportunities to move up the SES ladder, and restricts access to education, employment, and social services. Each of these factors can negatively affect health over time.

Cultural Patterns and Weaker Safety Nets

Cultural differences may also contribute. Americans are more likely to move frequently and live far from extended family, making it harder to maintain long-term relationships and reliable caregiving networks.

At the same time, later-born groups of U.S. middle-aged adults have accumulated less wealth and face greater financial insecurity than earlier generations. Wage stagnation and the lasting effects of the Great Recession have played a role. In contrast, stronger social safety nets in many European countries appear to have reduced the health impact of economic shocks for people in midlife.

Education No Longer Offers the Same Protection

One of the most striking findings involves cognitive health. Middle-aged adults in the United States showed declines in episodic memory even as levels of education increased. This pattern was not seen in most comparable countries.

“Education is becoming less protective against loneliness, memory decline, and depressive symptoms,” Infurna said.

The researchers suggest that chronic stress, ongoing financial pressure, and higher rates of cardiovascular risk factors may weaken the cognitive benefits that education once provided.

Paths Toward Better Midlife Outcomes

The authors stress that these trends are not unavoidable. Personal resources such as strong social connections, a sense of control over one’s life, and positive attitudes toward aging can help reduce stress and support well-being. However, they argue that lasting improvement will also require broader policy changes.

“At the individual level, social engagement is crucial. Finding community—through work, hobbies, or caregiving networks—can buffer stress and improve well-being,” Infurna said. “At the policy level, countries with stronger safety nets—paid leave, childcare support, healthcare—tend to have better outcomes.”

Reference: “Historical Change in Midlife Development from a Cross-National Perspective” by Frank J. Infurna, Yesenia Cruz-Carrillo, Nutifafa E. Y. Dey, Markus Wettstein, Margie E. Lachman and Denis Gerstorf, 26 January 2026, Current Directions in Psychological Science.

DOI: 10.1177/09637214251410195

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