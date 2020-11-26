Space Station Crew Discusses the Meaning of Thanksgiving and What They Will Eat [Video]

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) discussed the meaning of spending Thanksgiving on orbit and their holiday plans during downlink messages delivered on November 20, 2020.

Rubins has been aboard the orbital complex since mid-October following her launch on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and was joined a month later by Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi, who launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” from the Kennedy Space Center.