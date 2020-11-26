Space Station Crew Discusses the Meaning of Thanksgiving and What They Will Eat [Video]

TOPICS:

By NASA Johnson Space Center November 26, 2020

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) discussed the meaning of spending Thanksgiving on orbit and their holiday plans during downlink messages delivered on November 20, 2020.

Rubins has been aboard the orbital complex since mid-October following her launch on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and was joined a month later by Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi, who launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” from the Kennedy Space Center.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

1 Comment on "Space Station Crew Discusses the Meaning of Thanksgiving and What They Will Eat [Video]"

  1. Sonya McIntyre-Handy | November 26, 2020 at 6:42 am | Reply

    Thank you for updates on our needed space explorations. I grew up next to NASA making UNIVERSE exploration exciting as a child and til this day a proud scientist.

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.