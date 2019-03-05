SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Spacecraft – Dawn of a New Era in Human Spaceflight

“The dawn of a new era in human spaceflight.” — Astronaut Anne McClain

McClain had an unparalleled view from orbit of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft as it approached the International Space Station on Sunday, March 3, 2019. The Crew Dragon docked autonomously to the orbiting laboratory, a historic first for a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft. This uncrewed test flight is providing valuable information to help verify that Crew Dragon will provide astronauts a safe, comfortable and enjoyable ride to space.

Image Credit: NASA