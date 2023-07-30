Splashdown Prep School: Artemis II Crew Takes on Naval Base San Diego

From left (front to back), NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Reid Wiseman, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, pose inside the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery (VADR) during a tour of Naval Base San Diego on July 19, 2023. VADR is a replica of the Orion crew module that will carry the astronauts around the Moon on Artemis II. Credit: U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk
The Artemis II crew – NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen – visited Naval Base San Diego on July 19 ahead of the first Artemis II recovery test in the Pacific Ocean, Underway Recovery Test-10. The test will build on the success of Artemis I recovery and ensure NASA and the Department of Defense personnel can safely recover astronauts and their Orion spacecraft after their trip around the Moon on the first crewed Artemis mission.
NASA’s Artemis II astronauts tour the U.S. Navy’s Defense Distribution Depot Center in San Diego, California, on July 19, 2023. The depot is currently being used by NASA to house the Vehicle Advanced Demonstrator for Emergency Recovery (VADER), a replica of the Orion crew module. In preparation for the agency’s Artemis II crewed mission, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in Orion recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Credit: U.S. Navy Photo
The crew met with recovery team members from NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program and the Department of Defense to learn more about the recovery process for their mission, which includes being extracted from the spacecraft after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean and being lifted via helicopter to the recovery ship where they will undergo routine medical checks before returning to shore.
Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Commanding Officer Capt. Doug Langenberg, left, explains to NASA Astronaut U.S. Navy Capt. Reid Wiseman and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, right, the ship’s recovery capabilities, July 19, 2023. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Credit: U.S. Navy Photo
The visit included a walkdown of the ground equipment and facilities the team uses to practice recovery procedures along with a walkthrough of the recovery ship. The crew will participate in full recovery testing at sea next year.
L.t. j.g Thomas Lampognana, left, explains amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha’s (LPD 26) helm control console to NASA Astronaut U.S. Navy Capt. Victor Glover and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, July 19, 2023. The helm is used as the primary steering for the ship underway. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. Credit: U.S. Navy Photo
NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will venture around the Moon on Artemis II. The approximately 10-day flight will test NASA’s foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis.
From left to right, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch, pose with teams from NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program and sailors from the U.S. Navy assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 during a tour of Defense Distribution Depot Center in San Diego, California, on July 19, 2023. Credit: U.S. Navy Photo
Artemis II builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022, when engineers tested NASA’s new mega Moon rocket for the first time and pushed Orion to its limit to better understand how it operates in the harsh environment of deep space over the course of a 1.4-million mile journey beyond the Moon and back.
