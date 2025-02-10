Starquakes Unlock Mysteries of Matter in the Densest Stars

Researchers are delving into the world of starquakes to understand the densest matter in the universe within neutron stars.

This study not only bridges the gap between astronomy and nuclear physics but also paves the way for potential advancements in health, security, and energy sectors by enhancing nuclear theory.

Exploring Starquakes: Unlocking the Secrets of Neutron Stars

Scientists are using “starquakes” — seismic events like earthquakes, but in neutron stars — to gain new insights into these ultra-dense stellar remnants. A recent study led by the University of Bath suggests that these cosmic tremors could transform our understanding of neutron stars and the nature of nuclear matter.

By studying these vibrations, known as asteroseismology, researchers may challenge existing theories in nuclear physics and astronomy. In the long run, this research could also have practical applications in fields such as health, security, and energy.

An international team of physicists, including Dr. David Tsang and Dr. Duncan Neill from the University of Bath, along with colleagues from Texas A&M and the University of Ohio, conducted the study. Their findings, published in Physical Review C, explore how measuring starquakes can test key theories about nuclear matter and its behavior under extreme conditions.

Using Starquakes to Probe the Universe’s Building Blocks The scientists found that measuring these quakes from Earth using powerful telescopes provides detailed information about what is happening inside a neutron star. This helps test and validate a theory called Chiral Effective Field Theory, which in turn is key to improving our understanding of the universe and advancing the way we live on our planet. A key objective for today’s nuclear scientists is to deepen their understanding of the properties and behaviors of nuclear matter, such as protons and neutrons. This refined understanding is crucial for enhancing their knowledge of the universe’s basic building blocks and the forces that govern them. “Our findings promise to add to, or change, the tools used by nuclear physicists, and bringing astronomy and nuclear physics closer together,” said lead author, postdoctoral researcher Dr. Neill. “These results make clear the significance that astronomical observations could have for nuclear physics, helping the connect fields of research that have traditionally been separate.” Practical Benefits: Health, Security, and Energy By aiding the development of nuclear theory, the findings from this study contribute to efforts that may eventually yield benefits for health, security, and energy solutions in the following ways: Health: By enhancing techniques like radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging

By enhancing techniques like radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging National Security: By ensuring the safe and secure maintenance and development of nuclear weapons

By ensuring the safe and secure maintenance and development of nuclear weapons Nuclear Energy: By helping with the development of safe and efficient nuclear energy, leading to improved nuclear reactors and potentially new energy sources The Significance of Neutron Stars in Science Neutron stars are the dead remnants of massive stars that have burnt through all of their fuel. These objects collapse under their own gravity, becoming compact objects containing the densest matter in the universe. These extreme conditions mean that the properties of matter inside them may provide key information about the fundamental nature of matter that cannot be obtained by studying matter in Earth-bound experiments. At present, one of the most popular techniques for modeling nuclear matter in extreme conditions is a method called ‘Chiral Effective Field Theory’. As with any theory, it is important to test its predictions to check that it is consistent with real physics. Asteroseismology: A Game-Changer for Astronomy and Physics However, accurately measuring neutron stars, which are incredibly far away, is very challenging. Because of these challenges, scientists often focus on studying their basic, large-scale characteristics rather than the finer details. As a result, it’s hard to thoroughly test specific scientific theories about neutron stars. “We propose that, in the near future, asteroseismology could be used to obtain granular detail about matter inside neutron stars, and thus test theories like Chiral Effective Field Theory,” said Dr. David Tsang, co-author of the study. New Opportunities with Existing Technology Duncan Neill added: “The asteroseismic techniques we propose have the advantage of using instruments already in operation, giving new applications to existing telescopes and expanding the tools of nuclear physics without requiring expensive new developments. “As this work develops, we may find that we are able to use asteroseismology to pinpoint properties of matter at various densities within neutron stars, allowing astronomy to lead the way in guiding the development of new nuclear physics techniques. We hope to expand our research in asteroseismology at Bath, seeing just how much it could tell us.” Reference: “Resonant shattering flares as asteroseismic tests of chiral effective field theory” by Duncan Neill, David Tsang, Christian Drischler, Jeremy W. Holt and William G. Newton, 27 January 2025, Physical Review C.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.111.015809 The research team for this work included Dr. Christian Drischler from Ohio University and FRIB at Michigan State University, Dr. Jeremy Holt from Texas A&M University, College Station, and Dr. William Newton from Texas A&M University-Commerce. It was funded by the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council and Royal Society, and by the U.S. National Science Foundation and NASA.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.