Close Menu
    Space

    Stunning James Webb Images Reveal the Birth of a Milky Way Twin

    By Stacey Schmeidel, Wellesley College4 Comments5 Mins Read
    Astronomy Spiral Galaxy Art Concept
    New images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal a galaxy, named “Firefly Sparkle,” resembling an early Milky Way. This discovery by Wellesley College shows a galaxy forming shortly after the Big Bang with multiple star clusters, offering insights into the Milky Way’s formative years. (Artist’s concept.) Credit: SciTechDaily.com

    Stunning new photographs taken by Wellesley College astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have unveiled a newly forming galaxy, dubbed the “Firefly Sparkle,” which closely resembles a young Milky Way.

    This discovery shows the galaxy forming about 600 million years post-Big Bang, featuring ten distinct star clusters. This observation provides a unique look into our galaxy’s early formation and promises to aid future astronomical research.

    The “Firefly Sparkle” Galaxy Formation

    Astronomers led by Wellesley College have captured stunning new images of a forming galaxy that closely resembles a young Milky Way.

    The extraordinary images, taken with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, reveal a glittering galaxy featuring 10 distinct star clusters that formed at different times—much like the Milky Way’s early structure.

    Firefly Sparkle Galaxy in Early Universe
    This illustration depicts a reconstruction of what the Firefly Sparkle galaxy looked like about 600 million years after the Big Bang if it wasn’t stretched and distorted by a natural effect known as gravitational lensing. This concept is based on images and data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI), Lamiya Mowla (Wellesley College), Guillaume Desprez (Saint Mary’s University)

    Cocooned in a faint arc and shimmering like fireflies on a summer night, the newly discovered galaxy has been named the “Firefly Sparkle” by the Wellesley team. It began forming approximately 600 million years after the Big Bang, coinciding with the early development of our own galaxy.

    Wellesley College astronomer Lamiya Mowla, co-lead author of the study, shared the team’s findings in a paper published on December 11 in the journal Nature.

    Mowla says the discovery is particularly important because the mass of the Firefly Sparkle is similar to what the Milky Way’s mass might have been at the same stage of development. (Other galaxies Webb has detected from this time period are significantly more massive.)

    Galaxy Cluster MACS J1423 (Webb NIRCam Image)
    Thousands of glimmering galaxies are bound together by their own gravity, making up a massive cluster formally classified as MACS J1423. The largest bright white oval is a supergiant elliptical galaxy and the dominant member of this galaxy cluster. The galaxy cluster acts like a lens, magnifying and distorting the light of objects that lie well behind it, an effect known as gravitational lensing that has big research benefits. Astronomers can study lensed galaxies in detail, like the Firefly Sparkle galaxy.
    Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Chris Willott (NRC-Canada), Lamiya Mowla (Wellesley College), Kartheik Iyer (Columbia)

    Insights from the Firefly Sparkle Images

    “These remarkable images give us an unprecedented picture of what our own galaxy might have looked like when it was being born,” Mowla says. “By examining these photos of the Firefly Sparkle, we can better understand how our own Milky Way took shape.”

    Glimpses of a young galaxy forming in a way so similar to our own are unparalleled, Mowla says. The JWST images show a Milky Way-like galaxy in the early stages of its assembly in a universe that’s only 600 million years old.

    Firefly Sparkle Galaxy and Companions in Galaxy Cluster MACS J1423 (Webb NIRCam Image)
    For the first time, astronomers have identified a still-forming galaxy that weighs about the same as our Milky Way if we could “wind back the clock” to weigh our galaxy as it developed. The newly identified galaxy, the Firefly Sparkle, is in the process of assembling and forming stars, and existed about 600 million years after the Big Bang. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Chris Willott (NRC-Canada), Lamiya Mowla (Wellesley College), Kartheik Iyer (Columbia)

    Research and Future Studies

    “As an observational astronomer studying the structural evolution of astronomical objects in the early Universe, I want to understand how the first stars, star clusters, galaxies, and galaxy clusters formed in the infant Universe and how they changed as the Universe got older,” Mowla notes. Of the Firefly Sparkle, she says, “I didn’t think it would be possible to resolve a galaxy that existed so early in the universe into so many distinct components, let alone find that its mass is similar to our own galaxy’s when it was in the process of forming.

    “There is so much going on inside this tiny galaxy, including so many different phases of star formation,” Mowla told NASA. “These images are the very first glimpse of something that we’ll be able to study—and learn from—for many years to come.”

    For more on this discovery, see Webb Reveals Milky Way’s Ancient Twin Sparkling From the Cosmic Dawn.

    Reference: “Formation of a low-mass galaxy from star clusters in a 600-million-year-old Universe” by Lamiya Mowla, Kartheik Iyer, Yoshihisa Asada, Guillaume Desprez, Vivian Yun Yan Tan, Nicholas Martis, Ghassan Sarrouh, Victoria Strait, Roberto Abraham, Maruša Bradač, Gabriel Brammer, Adam Muzzin, Camilla Pacifici, Swara Ravindranath, Marcin Sawicki, Chris Willott, Vince Estrada-Carpenter, Nusrath Jahan, Gaël Noirot, Jasleen Matharu, Gregor Rihtaršič and Johannes Zabl, 11 December 2024, Nature.
    DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08293-0

    Mowla, who co-led the project with Kartheik Iyer, a NASA Hubble Fellow at Columbia University in New York, is an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Wellesley, and a 2013 graduate of the college.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    4 Comments

        • Torbjörn Larsson on

          Relevance?

          Besides, we don’t see that. Don’t you trust the data!? Topological spins are a topic in solid state matter physics of quantum materials, not in astrophysics:

          “By combining these measurements with advanced density functional theory (DFT) calculations, the researchers confirmed that the kagome geometry in TbV6Sn6 does indeed give rise to a gap between the Dirac band and the nearly flat band. Such a gap is common to all kagome lattices that show spin-orbit coupling, but while physicists had known about the gap’s existence for years, no one had previously measured a property called topological quantum spin curvature that results from the gap and is related to the curved space in which electrons reside.

          “In the same way that the space-time of our universe is curved by matter, stars, galaxies and black holes, the space in which the electrons move can also be curved,” Di Sante explains. “We have detected this curvature in kagome metals.”

          The new work represents a first step towards a thorough characterization of this curved space – a key goal in the field of quantum geometry, Di Sante adds. “This is a property of quantum materials that we’ve started exploring only recently and we already know that quantum geometry is also intimately linked to superconductivity and other fascinating phenomena,” he says. “We hope that the protocol we have introduced here will help to shed light on the physics of quantum materials.””
          [Physics world, Topological matter Research update
          Physicists measure electron’s ‘topological spin’
          12 Jul 2023 Isabelle Dumé]

          Reply
    2. Blair Macdonald on

      But our Milky Way Galaxy has stars that are the age of this ‘ firefly..’ galaxy, many of them. How does that work?
      I think the universe is older than we think, much older. Here is my go at answering this problem.
      Normalisation of CMB Redshift with Local Hubble Redshift Values Increases the Age of the Universe to 8.8 Trillion Years https://zenodo.org/records/14499134

      Reply
    Leave A Reply