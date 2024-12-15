Super-Enzyme Enhances Carbon Capture by 90%

Scientists have discovered a special enzyme that can help absorb CO 2 from industrial emissions more efficiently. Found in a hot spring, this enzyme is incredibly tough, working well even in very hot and highly alkaline conditions.

Its ability to speed up CO 2 absorption while withstanding harsh environments could make it a game-changer for reducing carbon emissions.

Extreme Environment Microorganisms

Microbial organisms that thrive in extreme environments produce proteins capable of speeding up CO 2 dissolution in water while enduring extreme heat and high pH levels. These enzymes have immense potential for capturing CO 2 from industrial emissions. Researchers at the Biomedical Sciences Research Center “Alexander Fleming” (BSRC Fleming) in Vari, Greece, recently identified one such powerful bioactive molecule.

Discovery of a Heat-Resistant Enzyme

Microorganisms living in harsh habitats like hot springs, salt lakes, and volcanoes have evolved to produce resilient enzymes. A Greek research team led by Dr. Georgios Skretas at BSRC Fleming developed advanced metagenomic analysis tools to search for heat-resistant enzymes with biotechnological potential. After analyzing millions of genes from open-access metagenomic databases, they discovered a promising enzyme in a sample from a hot spring in Japan’s Kirishima region.

The result of their search was the highly stable carbonic anhydrase CA-KR1, an enzyme remarkably effective at dissolving CO 2 in water. It stands out for its exceptional stability under industrial conditions, making it a valuable tool for large-scale carbon capture technologies.

“Metagenomic analysis gives us access to a “pool of proteins” that remains largely unexplored and can unravel enzymes and other proteins of great biotechnological interest, such as the CA-KR1 enzyme we have discovered” comments Dr. Skretas. According to Dr. Skretas, the CA-KR1 enzyme is extremely stable at very high temperatures and in strong alkaline solutions, which is extremely rare for proteins.

Enhancing Industrial CO 2 Capture

“More specifically, the enzyme performs exceptionally well under conditions of Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) capture technologies, with temperatures exceeding 80 °C and pH levels above 11. It enhances CO 2 capture productivity by 90% at 90 °C compared to standard non-enzymatic methods. It also allows for 90% CO 2 removal at 80 °C, surpassing the performance of standard HPC capture and doubling the initial CO 2 absorption rate at 90 °C” explains PhD candidate Konstantinos Rigkos, who, along with the Post-Doctoral Researcher Dimitra Zarafeta, played a central role in this study, recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Potential for Industrial Application

“The CA-KR1 enzyme is perhaps the most robust biocatalyst (carbonic anhydrase) for efficient CO 2 capture in HPC conditions reported to date. Its integration in industrial settings holds great promise for accelerating the industrial implementation of biomimetic CO 2 capture—a green, sustainable technology expected to be a “game changer” in carbon sequestration, significantly contributing to the timely achievement of carbon neutrality,” added Dr Zarafeta.

The innovative enzyme CA-KR1 is already patent-pending. Its transition from the laboratory bench to the industrial bioreactor will be an important step toward industrial decarbonization, significantly contributing to innovation in the critical area of CO 2 capture for the well-being of the planet. These studies are currently underway.

