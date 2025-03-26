The Hidden Heart Problem Quietly Shrinking Your Brain

Changes in the heart might mean more than just cardiovascular risk – they could also signal early shifts in brain health.

A large meta-analysis found that even subtle heart problems, like issues with how the heart pumps or relaxes, are linked to smaller brain volumes, particularly in areas related to memory.

Heart Issues May Signal Early Dementia Risk

People showing early signs of heart problems may also experience changes in brain health – specifically, reduced brain volume – which could be an early indicator of dementia. That’s according to a meta-analysis published today (March 26) in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. While the findings show a link between heart and brain health, they do not prove that heart problems directly cause brain cell loss.

Better Heart Health Linked to Brain Volume

“This review shows that better heart health is associated with larger brain volumes, suggesting that the preservation of heart function could help maintain brain health and memory and thinking skills during the aging process,” said meta-analysis author Frank J. Wolters, MD, PhD, of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “These results add to the importance of early detection and treatment of heart problems.”

The meta-analysis included seven studies from Europe and the United States with a total of 10,889 participants with an average age of 67. The studies measured early signs of heart problems, including systolic and diastolic dysfunction. Systolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle of the heart can’t contract normally and pump blood efficiently. Diastolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle does not relax properly between heartbeats and fill with blood. The studies also used MRI brain scans to measure brain volumes.

Heart Dysfunction Tied to Brain Shrinkage

The meta-analysis found that people with moderate to severe systolic dysfunction were more likely to have a smaller total brain volume than people with normal systolic function. People with diastolic function problems also had a smaller total brain volume and smaller volume in the hippocampus area of the brain, which plays a role in memory.

Even Mild Dysfunction Shows Brain Effects

“The meta-analysis shows that even mild diastolic dysfunction is associated with adverse brain health,” Wolters said. “Evaluating people who have heart problems, especially impaired diastolic function, for problems with memory and thinking skills could help us detect any cognitive decline early and start interventions.”

Wolters noted that additional studies are needed to investigate the relationship between heart health and brain health, particularly to link imaging findings to important health outcomes.

A limitation of the meta-analysis was that the majority of participants were white people, so the results cannot be generalized to more diverse populations.

