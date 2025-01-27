The International Space Station Era Is Ending – Here’s What NASA Has Planned Next

NASA has outlined its strategic goals for low Earth orbit, aiming to enhance microgravity research, foster international partnerships, and prepare for future deep-space missions.

As the International Space Station approaches retirement, NASA’s comprehensive roadmap focuses on enabling commercial space ventures, supporting scientific advancements, and ensuring a continuous human presence in space.

Defining NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Goals

NASA has outlined its final goals and objectives for low Earth orbit, aiming to expand the use of space and advance microgravity research, technology, and exploration for everyone’s benefit. The agency’s Low Earth Orbit Microgravity Strategy, developed with input from various stakeholders, will guide efforts to sustain a continuous human presence in orbit, boost economic opportunities, and strengthen global partnerships.

A Vision for Continuous Human Presence

“As we near the retirement of the International Space Station in 2030, these objectives are a pivotal next step in solidifying U.S. leadership in space,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “Our consultation with industry, academia, and international partners has helped refine a visionary roadmap for our future in low Earth orbit, which will be enabled by a continuous human presence. Together, we are ensuring that the benefits of exploring space continue to grow – advancing science, innovation, and opportunities for all, while preparing for humanity’s next giant leap of exploring the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

Stakeholder Collaboration and Refinement

In early 2024, NASA initiated a planning process that included drafting an initial set of goals and objectives for the low Earth orbit microgravity environment and seeking feedback from its workforce, government partners, industry, academia, international space agencies, and the public. The agency reviewed more than 1,800 comments and hosted two workshops, resulting in essential adjustments to the goals and objectives to better align with its partners. The final framework includes 13 goals and 44 objectives across seven key areas: commercial low Earth orbit infrastructure, operations, science, research and technology development for exploration, international cooperation, workforce development, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) engagement, and public engagement.

Microgravity: A Testing Ground for Deep Space

The agency’s efforts in low Earth orbit are integral to its broader ambitions for deep space exploration. The microgravity environment in low Earth orbit provides a cost-effective, easily accessible proving ground for technologies and research necessary for human missions to explore the solar system. With most of the journey to Moon and Mars occurring in microgravity, the objectives give the opportunity to continue vital human research, test future exploration systems, and retain the critical skills needed to operate in the microgravity environment.

Transitioning to Commercial Space Stations

“These finalized objectives represent a clear path forward as NASA transitions from the International Space Station to a new era of commercial space stations,” said Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station and acting director of commercial spaceflight. “Low Earth orbit will remain a hub for scientific discovery, technological advancement, and international cooperation, while making strategic investments in a commercial space ecosystem that benefits not just NASA, but the entire space community.”

Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability

The low Earth orbit microgravity goals and objectives, combined with significant stakeholder engagement, drive NASA’s need to maintain an unbroken, continuous heartbeat of humans in the commercial low Earth orbit destinations era. NASA requires long-duration flights to mitigate risk for future trips to the Red Planet. To ensure reliable access to and use of low Earth orbit, a diversity of providers operating on a regular cadence is essential. The objectives will also guide the development of requirements for future commercial space stations that will support NASA’s missions, while reducing risk for human missions to Mars, preserving operational skills, advancing critical scientific research, and sustaining engagement with international and commercial partners.

Collaboration as the Key to Future Success

“Collaboration and consultation remain a cornerstone of our low Earth orbit strategy,” said John Keefe, director of cross-agency strategy integration at NASA. “The objectives we’ve established will help NASA craft a work plan that ensures NASA is positioned to meet current and future needs and prioritizes the development of critical capabilities for low Earth orbit.”

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