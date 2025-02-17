The Probiotic Breakthrough for Anxiety Relief: How Gut Bacteria Influence Mental Health

Researchers have discovered that naturally occurring gut microbes produce indoles—compounds that play a key role in regulating anxiety-related brain activity. This finding paves the way for next-generation therapies that use probiotic microbes to support mental health and potentially reduce anxiety symptoms.
- Gut microbes influence brain pathways that regulate anxiety levels.
- Certain microbes produce indoles, natural compounds that help alleviate anxiety.
- Probiotic therapies using indole-producing microbes could offer a promising alternative treatment for anxiety and other mental health disorders.
Unlocking the Gut-Brain Connection
Scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and the National Neuroscience Institute have identified a significant link between gut microbes and anxiety-related behavior. Their newly published study in EMBO Molecular Medicine reveals that microbial metabolites — specifically indoles — directly influence brain activity associated with anxiety. This discovery opens the door to potential probiotic-based treatments that could support mental health.
Mental health disorders have been on the rise in recent years. A nationwide study found that 1 in 7 people in Singapore has experienced a mental health condition, including depression and anxiety.[1] In 2019, these disorders ranked among the top four leading causes of disease burden in Singapore.[2]
Microbes and Anxiety: A Hidden Link
The research team thus set out to investigate the role microbes play in anxious behavior. In preclinical studies, the scientists observed that in a germ-free environment, those that were not exposed to live microbes, showed significantly more anxiety-related behavior than those with typical resident live microbes.
Further investigation revealed that the increased anxiety was associated with heightened activity in a brain region involved in processing emotions such as fear and anxiety, the basolateral amygdala (BLA). This was further identified to be related to specialized proteins within brain cells known as the calcium-dependent SK2 channels, associated with anxiety behavior. In conditions when the body and brain are exposed to live microbe metabolites, the SK2 channels act like a clutch, thus preventing neurons from becoming overly excited and firing too frequently.
A Closer Look at Microbial Influence
Associate Professor Shawn Je from Duke-NUS’ Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders Programme and one of the lead authors, explained:
“Our findings reveal the specific and intricate neural process that links microbes to mental health. Those without any live microbes showed higher levels of anxious behavior than those with live bacteria. Essentially, the lack of these microbes disrupted the way their brains functioned, particularly in areas that control fear and anxiety, leading to anxious behavior.”
Reintroducing Microbes to Reduce Anxiety
To better understand the role of microbes in this process, the researchers introduced live microbes into germ-free mice.[3] This reduced the elevated neuronal activity in the basolateral amygdala and thus SK2 channel activity. As a result, the mice showed significantly less anxiety-related behavior—their emotional responses became like those exposed to microbes.
The researchers also tried treatment with indoles, microbial metabolites produced by certain microbes. When the germ-free mice were given indoles, they showed reduced activity in the basolateral amygdala and displayed less anxiety-related behavior. This demonstrated that our indigenous microbes produce metabolites, which suggest a direct link between our microbiota and maintaining mental balance.
Evolutionary Clues to Anxiety Regulation
Professor Sven Pettersson from the Department of Research, National Neuroscience Institute of Singapore, who is also a lead author of the study, said:
“Establishing hunger signals and controlling hunger is an evolutionarily conserved defense mechanism. The physiological switch at birth, can therefore, be viewed as a first major wave of anxiety exposure for the newborn, which simply says, “If you don’t eat, you will die.” Additionally, birth is associated with exposure to breast milk, known to contain microbes that can produce molecules known as indoles. Indoles are known to be secreted in plants when they are exposed to stress or malnutrition (drought) and in this paper we report a similar mechanism in which indoles can regulate anxiety levels in mammals. That is, different levels of circulating microbial plasma indoles in the blood may reflect different sensitivity and vulnerability to stressful situations and therefore variable risk of experiencing anxiety-related situations.”
A New Frontier in Mental Health Treatment
The implications of these observations are multiple: for example, it opens the therapeutic potential of targeting the gut-brain axis to treat anxiety-related disorders by restoring the microbe composition through dietary supplementation with indoles or by introducing indole-producing gut microbes as probiotics. “In other words, it opens for tailor-made therapies in line with 21st-century precision medicine. Studies such as this illustrate the close hereditary relationship that exists between our indigenous microbes and the higher complexity of life,” concludes Pettersson.
Professor Patrick Tan, Senior Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS, said:
“Our findings underscore the deep evolutionary links between microbes, nutrition, and brain function. This has huge potential for people suffering from stress-related conditions, such as sleep disorders or those unable to tolerate standard psychiatric medications. It’s a reminder that mental health is not just in the brain–it’s in the gut too.”
The Future of Probiotic Anxiety Treatments
The team now hopes to explore clinical trials to determine whether indole-based probiotics or supplements can be effectively used in humans as a natural anxiety treatment. If successful, this could mark the beginning of a new era in mental health care—one where gut microbes help keep our minds at ease.
Notes
- Institute of Mental Health, Singapore Mental Health study https://www.imh.com.sg/Newsroom/News-Releases/Documents/SMHS%202016_Media%20Release_FINAL_web%20upload.pdf
- Ministry of Health 28 October 2020 Global Burden of Disease 2019 Study Findings https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/global-burden-of-disease-2019-study-findings
- The study was conducted according to the National Advisory Committee for Laboratory Animal Research (NACLAR) guidelines.
Reference: “Microbial metabolites tune amygdala neuronal hyperexcitability and anxiety-linked behaviors” by Weonjin Yu, Yixin Xiao, Anusha Jayaraman, Yi-Chun Yen, Hae Ung Lee, Sven Pettersson and H Shawn Je, 5 February 2025, EMBO Molecular Medicine.
DOI: 10.1038/s44321-024-00179-y
Hello. I have cut problems and also anxiety is theses tablet’s available now.
Thank you
Gaywyn
You can pick up a pre-biotic and a pro-biotic at a pharmacy or Walmart. Just ask the pharmacist which brand they recommend. Follow the instructions on the bottle to insure you are getting the best results. Good luck and God bless you.
Such a bad idea!
Pre and pro biotic are amazing.
Taking the wrong ones on a daily basis is a terrible idea.
1. Focus on not killing the bugs you have
2. Stop eating junk food that feeds the bad bugs
3. If your stomach is always screwed up dramatically change your diet to adjust your microbial population.
4. Sample different probiotics for a few days. The right ones cause such dramatic improvement that you’ll notice very fast. I van feel the right ones within minutes. Your whole body relaxes as soon as you swallow.
5. Look at mega sporebiotic. It contains a collection of bacillus probiotics that help maintain the lining of your gut and keep your poop out of your blood stream. This is a great place to start.
6. Whole psyllium husks mixed with a glass of water and a little lemon juice every morning gives you some fiber to reduce hunger, keeps you regular, and even though you can’t digest it, the bugs down there do.
7. Don’t start your day eating garbage. No sugar, cereal, toast or juice. Eat for your bugs. At least for the first few or even one hour. Create a healthy bubble where the good bugs can survive and travel through your intestine.
Very good advice! Try l reuterai or the yogurt made from it. It creates oxytocin and does amazing things for us. Most humans have lost it from all the antibiotics chlorine in the water it inhabits the entire GI tract including the small intestine and helps cure sibo
Thank you! Its so elegantly, yet accurately explained- i had to read it twice, such excellent visual images your explanation evokes . My students have to hear in class- whom should i quote, Eric? Dr.Eric? Thank you for this great post!!!
I would like more information please 🥺
Pharmacist here. You can text gut info to 4696191232
Pharmacist here. You’re looking for high colony count, diverse and gut stable products. I’d be able to share the brand that has personally changed my health and that of my customers.
No. They’re still using mice for this trial. They are planning human trials in the future.
Good Luck and Take Care 🌺
Be aware there are different strains of bacteria that go into probiotics. Because our bodies are different, some may be great, but others can actually trigger allergy-like responses (sort of like being lactose intolerant. It’s not actually an allergy, but the body can’t handle it). I started getting bad stomach aches, diarrhea, and my face and ears would get really red and hot. Strains that are low histamine producing are supposed to be better if you have issues with them. You just have to do some research to figure out what’s best for you.
I would love to have more information on this. I have severe depression and anxiety
I use Lifeway Organic Kefir (bc it contains L. Reuteri) first thing in the morning, it helps me.
I love how this article and NO ONE gives the name of these tablets. What a joke
My thoughts exactly.
I believe it’s because it’s still being tested on lab animals. Once they determine which strain(s) are best for us, then I’m sure we will soon learn what they are.
All the best!
Best to get your gut bacteria while it’s alive. Kefir, sauerkraut, yogurt, kimchi etc. No sugar
Cutting is another underlying issue
Hi, I read your comment and wanted to make sure you’re okay? Do you need someone to talk to? You’re never alone…..
My Anxiety has increased so much over the years and realised after doing my own research it’s linked to mental. Would like to give this a try..I’ve tried pro & pre so many on the market and could be waste of money f not taken correctly or contains the strains not needed .. More info too please
This is exciting news, as pharmaceutical interventions for anxiety can be dangerous. Does anybody know which specific probiotic bacteria strains produce indoles and help with anxiety?
This represents a fundamental misunderstanding of the gut microbiome.
You do not fix things by adding bugs.
You fix things by adjusting the environment to allow bugs to survive and thrive.
If people maintain a toxic gut full of alcohol, antibiotics and poison it just doesn’t matter what animals you put in there.
If you want a farm of diverse animals producing all of the foods your body needs you need a safe environment and the foods those animals need to survive. Even worse, you have to stop feeding the wolves. If all you do is feed E-coli, all you’re going to get is E-coli.
I think it might just be so simple it’s getting missed.
My opinion they should put a Xanax over the counter all mental issues will be controlled everyone will be happy😂😂😂😂😂
Hate to say it but I couldn’t agree more! I’ve said the very same thing, people would calm the hell down and just be lot more chill I think 😂🤣 lol
On a serious note though, I do get bad very bad anxiety. It’s not a good place to be mentally or physically.. I’ve been on Xanax for yrs but I wouldn’t mind finding a different approach just cause I have to rely on them. I’m so scared of going into panic attack or just really bad anxiety and I don’t mean stress, I think some have the two confused. I still don’t have an answer as to why I get it so bad but maybe probiotics are the answer, especially when I think as about how I eat and I do have stomach issues.. including ulcers. I’ll definitely try this and hope it gives me some relief.
You mention having gut issues so that should be your focus – fixing your gut. There is no truer statement than “You are what you eat”. Search the term leaky gut and functional medicine and you will go down the rabbit hole that will lead you to better health outcomes. Eliminate sugar and dairy and processed foods from your diet for two weeks and you will see significant improvement. Next nix the Xanax. Look up Dr Berg and others related on YT and you will never go back. Best wishes to your healthy gut
I was on Xanax for 12 years and after a while it wasn’t really working. I never took more than I was supposed to. But then my body started craving more; whether from anxiety or excitement. Your body can’t tell the difference from the adrenaline type. Xanax started to affect my personality and my memory especially as well as my spiritual life, which was most important to me. I needed to go to a detox facility to get it flushed out. After 5 days went home and took almost 2 years to be completely recovered from it. I learned that I’m not control of anything anyway so that gave me huge relief and the only anxiety I have left is with meeting new people. Social anxiety. I don’t think Xanax is the answer ! We have in us the power of our thoughts. I lean on Jesus for that power. But I know not everyone believes. But you still CAN control your mind, honestly, without harmful drugs.
Please don’t think everyone will be “happy” on it. Relaxed? Maybe. Happy? Not so much.
Be blessed
Great point!! I never thought of that, 🙄!
Eat 30 types of fruits and vegetables per week. This will dramatically increase the diversity of your your gut bacteria in a positive way. The more good you put in the less room for bad things.
Eric,
If certain bugs have been killed off, then they may need to be reintroduced into the gut before the methods you are talking about can increase them. Like I don’t have my appendix, which is supposed to house the beneficial bacteria that gets released into the gut.
You’re actually incorrect, you cannot feed gut bacteria that don’t exist and it’s been proven that our lhberal use of antibiotics has killed off many strains that used to be a part of us.
I live in south africa and have never found right probiotic for me
This is not new news but it is finally being published outside of the health and wellness areana. 90% of our serotonin is created in our lower gut. Since I started taking a probiotic with bacteria specific to the lower gut, my depression and anxiety have increased tremendously!
Perhaps you meant to say “improved”?
