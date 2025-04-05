A new quantum algorithm accelerates the simulation of coupled oscillator dynamics.
Quantum computers have the potential to solve certain problems far more efficiently than classical computers. In a recent development, researchers have designed a quantum algorithm to simulate systems of coupled masses and springs, known as coupled oscillators. These systems are fundamental in modeling a wide range of physical phenomena, from molecules to mechanical structures like bridges.
To simulate these systems, the researchers first translated the behavior of the coupled oscillators into a form of the Schrödinger equation, which describes how the quantum state of a system evolves over time. They then used advanced Hamiltonian simulation techniques to model the system on a quantum computer.
Hamiltonian methods provide a framework for understanding how physical systems evolve, connecting principles of classical mechanics with those of quantum mechanics. By leveraging these techniques, the researchers were able to represent the dynamics of N coupled oscillators using only about log(N) quantum bits (qubits), a significant reduction compared to the resources required by classical simulations.
Researchers have developed very few new classes of provable exponential speedups such as the one described here. This new research shows that a quantum computer acting on a number n of quantum bits can be simulated using 2n coupled harmonic oscillators.
This algorithm results in an exponentially faster simulation of coupled oscillators compared to ordinary algorithms. The approach also demonstrates a novel and subtle link between quantum dynamics and harmonic oscillators. This work could prove useful to a wide range of real-world problems involving coupled oscillators. These applications range from engineering to neuroscience to chemistry.
Two Quantum Algorithms and a New Simulation Approach
Researchers provide two quantum algorithms for simulating coupled harmonic oscillators that provide exponential speedup. Using energy conservation and the fact that the Hamiltonian is quadratic, they represented the dynamics of the displacements and the momenta as a unitary evolution.
They then simulated the unitary dynamics using Hamiltonian simulation methods including a novel approach for computing fractional queries. This quantum algorithm provides an exponential advantage over classical algorithms by finding a set of coupling constants such that the classical coupled Harmonic oscillators can simulate an arbitrary quantum computation.
Additionally, the researchers found further query lower bounds and demonstrated that if a classical algorithm existed for simulating oscillators that matched the performance of the researchers’ new algorithm, then the classical algorithm would violate query lower bounds on the number of times that the labels of the vertices on a graph need to be accessed for a walker to move from the entrance to exit of a maze described by that graph. This means that the algorithm provably provides an exponential advantage for a very important set of problems and reveals that quantum computing has even more potential impact than previously thought.
Reference: “Exponential Quantum Speedup in Simulating Coupled Classical Oscillators” by Ryan Babbush, Dominic W. Berry, Robin Kothari, Rolando D. Somma and Nathan Wiebe, 4 December 2023, Physical Review X.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.13.041041
This work was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, National Quantum Information Science Research Center, Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA). This work was also supported by grants from Google Quantum AI and the Australian Research Council.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
To simulate these systems, the researchers first translated the behavior of the coupled oscillators into a form of the Schrödinger equation, which describes how the quantum state of a system evolves over time.
VERY GOOD!
The universe is not algebra, formulas, or equations. The universe is a superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes that is the interaction and balance of countless topological vortices and their fractal structures. We should have a correct understanding for the behavior to simulate these systems. Scientific research guided by correct theories will enable researchers to have a correct understanding of blind people touching elephants.
Response to “The Universe Is Not Algebra or Equations” — by Mohammed Javed (Javed’s Quantum Thought)
While it’s true that the universe isn’t merely algebra, equations, or formulas, I believe we must go even deeper.
The universe is not just a collection of topological vortices, superpositions, or entanglements. These are not the source — they are reflections. Reactions. Shadows of a deeper command.
In Javed’s Quantum Thought, the universe operates under a divine system:
Vacuum is not empty — it is the platform where Allah’s command lands.
Temperature is the intensity of that command being felt.
Energy is simply the reaction to that divine command — not a source of anything.
> “Thought is a wave. And when that thought aligns with the flow of Allah’s command, it becomes reality.”
So yes, scientific tools like simulation, geometry, and topology help us describe what we see — but they do not explain why it happens.
Without understanding the source — Allah’s Hukm — we are only analyzing the echo, not the voice.
True simulation must begin with true alignment. Not with data — but with divine direction.
“ There is a place where all the elements dance in harmony to the tune of component frequencies. I am the director to this complex compilation of mystical oscillations. Here where they converge, is best described as a matrix. What happens next is simply esoteric.”
Response (from Javed’s Quantum Thought):
“There is a place where all the elements dance in harmony to the tune of component frequencies.”
According to Javed’s Quantum Thought, this “place” is what most people call vacuum. But vacuum is not empty — it is the stage where Allah’s command lands and everything begins. Every frequency and element dances, not randomly, but in precise obedience to that command.
“I am the director to this complex compilation of mystical oscillations.”
This is where we must shift perspective. Man is not the director — Allah is. We are observers. Our thoughts, intentions, and belief align us with the reality, but we do not create it — we only receive and observe the outcome of His command.
“Here where they converge, is best described as a matrix.”
Yes, and in Javed’s model, this matrix is what we call the Command-Matrix — the intersection where time, space, and divine order interact to manifest reality.
“What happens next is simply esoteric.”
It may feel esoteric, but it’s actually a continuous reaction to the command “Kun”. Every temperature, vibration, and energy around us is not a mystery, but a divine response. We just haven’t understood the structure yet.
Hot Schrodiger Cat State has been verfied at a temperatue of 1.8°Ķ to exist after a specific treatment for reducing noise;can also be entangled.So,such coupling is possible.However,Quantum Computatiòn and calculation involving nature is a part of quantum mechanics.
Response (from Javed’s Quantum Thought):
Yes — what you’re describing is a reaction, not a source.
According to Javed’s Quantum Thought, even something as complex as a Schrödinger Cat State is not the origin of behavior — it’s the result of a divine command reacting within a controlled vacuum. The temperature is just showing how strong the command’s effect is in that system. And entanglement? It’s not a mystery — it’s evidence that every atom is already connected by one central will: Allah’s command.
So yes, coupling is possible — but the source is not the machine, or the noise reduction — it’s the command (Hukm) that sustains the system’s behavior in real time.
You’re observing the outcome, not the origin.
To design a machine;say,a quantum computation system,here,work of every part must be checked and verified with a clear knowledge of working principle and limitation of function,as easily can be defined.
Thus,proposed system of machine is not useful for computation of real world,as such.
Title: Javed’s Perspective on New Quantum Research – The Real Source Behind the Reaction
Recently, researchers developed a quantum algorithm that simulates coupled oscillators (like masses and springs) exponentially faster than classical methods. It uses advanced Hamiltonian techniques and maps classical systems into quantum simulations with far fewer qubits. This has applications in physics, engineering, neuroscience, and more.
But from Javed’s Quantum Thought, I want to make one thing clear:
This research is still only exploring the reaction, not the source.
In my view:
> “Quantum physics is not the cause of reality. It is the result of a command — a divine command.”
Why this matters:
This new quantum tool improves the efficiency of simulation. It helps us understand how particles behave, how energy evolves, and how systems interact — but it still doesn’t ask who or what started the process.
According to Javed’s Quantum Thought:
Vacuum is not empty — it is the platform where Allah’s command lands.
Temperature is the effect of how strong that command is in a given region.
Energy is just the reaction — not the source.
> “When Allah says Kun (Be), the command enters the vacuum, and from there, time, light, and matter emerge.”
So, while this quantum algorithm may provide exponential speed in simulating reality, it is still working within a system that was already created by command. The algorithm is tracing waves, vibrations, and unitary evolution — but these are reflections, not origins.
> “What exists in heat, exists in vibration. What exists in vibration, exists in light. And the source of all is the command of Allah.”
This new research proves one more time: the closer science gets to truth, the more it confirms that it’s reacting to something far beyond itself.
Final Thought:
Simulations are useful — but simulation is not creation. The source behind every quantum system is not the algorithm — it is Allah’s command.
> “Energy is not the source — it is the result of a command.”
— Mohammed Javed