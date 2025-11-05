This Everyday Pill Might Guard Against Schizophrenia

New research suggests the antibiotic doxycycline could help prevent schizophrenia in young people.

Adolescents treated with the drug were significantly less likely to develop the condition later in life. The protective effect might come from doxycycline’s anti-inflammatory and brain-modulating properties.

Common Antibiotic Shows Surprising Link to Schizophrenia Prevention

A widely used antibiotic might help lower the chances of schizophrenia developing in some young people, according to new research.

Scientists found that adolescents receiving mental health care who were treated with doxycycline were much less likely to develop schizophrenia as adults than those given other types of antibiotics.

The discovery suggests that an existing and commonly prescribed drug could potentially be adapted as a preventive treatment for serious mental illnesses.

Schizophrenia is a complex mental health disorder that usually appears in early adulthood and is often marked by hallucinations, delusions, and disrupted thinking.

Large-Scale Finnish Study Uncovers Key Insights

To explore ways to reduce the likelihood of schizophrenia, researchers from the University of Edinburgh, working with the University of Oulu and University College Dublin, analyzed extensive healthcare records from Finland using advanced statistical modeling.

The study examined data from more than 56,000 adolescents who had received antibiotic prescriptions while accessing mental health services. Those given doxycycline showed a 30–35 percent lower chance of later developing schizophrenia compared with peers prescribed other antibiotics.

Researchers believe this protective effect may be linked to doxycycline’s ability to influence inflammation and brain development.

How Doxycycline May Influence the Brain

Doxycycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic frequently used to treat infections and acne. Earlier studies suggest it can reduce inflammation in brain cells and affect synaptic pruning, a natural process that fine-tunes neural connections. When this pruning becomes excessive, it has been associated with the emergence of schizophrenia.

Further testing indicated that the lower risk among doxycycline users was not simply because many were treated for acne rather than infection, nor could it be explained by other unnoticed differences between the groups.

Expert Perspective: Hope and Caution

Professor Ian Kelleher, study lead and Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Edinburgh, said: “As many as half of the people who develop schizophrenia had previously attended child and adolescent mental health services for other mental health problems. At present, though, we don’t have any interventions that are known to reduce the risk of going on to develop schizophrenia in these young people. That makes these findings exciting.

“Because the study was observational in nature and not a randomized controlled trial, it means we can’t draw firm conclusions on causality, but this is an important signal to further investigate the protective effect of doxycycline and other anti-inflammatory treatments in adolescent psychiatry patients as a way to potentially reduce the risk of developing severe mental illness in adulthood.”

Reference: “Doxycycline Use in Adolescent Psychiatric Patients and Risk of Schizophrenia: An Emulated Target Trial” by Ulla Lång, Johanna Metsälä, Hugh Ramsay, Fiona Boland, Katriina Heikkilä, Anna Pulakka, Anne Lawlor, Karen O’Connor, Juha Veijola, Eero Kajantie, Colm Healy and Ian Kelleher, 5 November 2025, American Journal of Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1176/appi.ajp.20240958

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