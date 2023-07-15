This Week @NASA: Webb Celebrates First Year, NASA Humanoid Robot, Low Altitude Flights

By NASA July 15, 2023

Webb Interstellar Clouds Art Concept

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope marks its first year of operations, delivering a detailed image of the nearest star-forming region to Earth, the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. This milestone has expanded our understanding of the cosmos, identifying the compositions of distant galaxies, black holes, planet atmospheres, and shedding new light on our own solar system.

Celebrating the Webb Space Telescope’s first year of science …

Testing remote possibilities of a NASA humanoid robot …

And a fleet of clean new rides for Artemis astronauts …

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Webb Celebrates First Year of Science with New Image

On July 12, NASA celebrated the James Webb Space Telescope’s first year of science operations with the release of this new Webb image of the Rho Ophiuchi (OH-fee-yoo-kee) cloud complex – the closest star-forming region to us – some 390 light-years away. Since the release of Webb’s first full-color images in July 2022, the telescope has discovered some of the earliest galaxies ever observed, delivered the most detailed views of the atmospheres of planets outside our solar system, and captured new views of planets within our solar system.

NASA Dexterous Robotics Team Valkyrie Robot

NASA’s Dexterous Robotics Team and U.S. State Department representatives with NASA’s Valkyrie robot at Woodside Energy. From left: Mark Paterson (METECS), Siri Nair (US Consul General), Scott Askew (NASA), Valkyrie, Clare Millen (US Consul General Economic Advisor), Evan Laske (NASA), Alex Sowell (NASA), Misha Savchenko (METECS), Oliver Bentley (US Department of Commerce). Credit: NASA/JSC

NASA Humanoid Robot to Be Tested in Australia

NASA and Western Australia’s Woodside Energy plan to use a NASA Valkyrie robot to test robotic remote operations at the company’s facilities. The collaboration could lead to improved operational safety and efficiency at the company’s offshore and remote installations. The venture could also help NASA develop a remotely operated mobile robot capable of working in conditions not suited for humans – like those astronauts may encounter on future Artemis missions to the Moon.

New NASA Artemis Crew Vehicle Fleet

With the Vehicle Assembly Building in the background, the three specially designed, fully electric, environmentally friendly crew transportation vehicles for Artemis missions arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 11, 2023. The zero-emission vehicles, which will carry astronauts to Launch Complex 39B for Artemis missions, were delivered by the manufacturer, Canoo Technologies Inc. of Torrance, California. Credit: NASA/Isaac Watson

New Fleet of Vehicles for NASA’s Artemis Crews

On July 11, three specially designed, fully electric, environmentally friendly crew transportation vehicles were delivered to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center by Canoo Technologies, Inc. The zero-emission vehicles will be used to transport astronauts from the crew quarters at Kennedy to their rocket and spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B ahead of Artemis missions to the Moon.

NASA DC-8 Aircraft Low Altitude Flight

NASA’s DC-8 aircraft flies low over urban places to collect data on air quality. Credit: NASA

Low Altitude Flights Study Everyday Emissions

NASA Armstrong’s DC-8 aircraft is conducting a series of low-altitude flights over some of the most densely populated places in North America, as part of a collaborative effort with NOAA. The project is called AEROMMA – short for Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas. It looks at how urban emissions and atmospheric chemical reactions that stem from the use of everyday items like personal care products and cleaning agents affect air quality and climate.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA

