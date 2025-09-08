Thousands of Stars Sparkle in Webb’s Dazzling Lobster Nebula View

Nearby Stellar Nursery Sheds Light on Massive Star Formation

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed a scene that looks as if it were drawn from the pages of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Yet reality is even more astonishing. What seems like a jagged, star-lit mountain peak shrouded in mist is actually a vast region of cosmic dust, shaped and eroded by intense radiation and powerful winds released by newly formed massive stars.

This region is known as Pismis 24, a young cluster filled with an active stellar nursery. Within it, blazing hot infant stars (some nearly 8 times hotter than the Sun) are hollowing out a cavity in the nebula’s wall. Towering spires of glowing gas rise from this landscape, defying the destructive forces around them. These formations, resembling giant fingers reaching toward the stars, are being compressed and sculpted in ways that trigger the birth of even more stars.

Pismis 24 is among the nearest known regions of massive star formation. It lies at the center of the Lobster Nebula, roughly 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.

Glittering Glimpse of Star Birth From NASA’s Webb Telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a dazzling view of new stars being born. What looks like a rugged, glowing mountain peak wrapped in thin clouds is in fact a vast landscape of interstellar dust, gradually eroded by powerful radiation and fierce stellar winds from nearby massive young stars.

At the heart of this scene lies Pismis 24, a youthful star cluster located within the Lobster Nebula about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius. This cluster hosts one of the nearest regions of intense star formation, offering scientists a rare chance to study how very large stars form and develop. Because of its relative closeness, Pismis 24 is among the best laboratories for observing the extreme conditions surrounding hot, newborn stars.

This scientific visualization takes viewers on a journey to a glittering young star cluster called Pismis 24. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured this fantastical scene in the heart of the Lobster Nebula, approximately 5,500 light-years from Earth.

The Massive Mystery of Pismis 24-1

At the heart of this glittering cluster is the brilliant Pismis 24-1. It is at the center of a clump of stars above the jagged orange peaks, and the tallest spire is pointing directly toward it. Pismis 24-1 appears as a gigantic single star, and it was once thought to be the most massive known star. Scientists have since learned that it is composed of at least two stars, though they cannot be resolved in this image. At 74 and 66 solar masses, respectively, the two known stars are still among the most massive and luminous stars ever seen.

Captured in infrared light by Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera), this image reveals thousands of jewel-like stars of varying sizes and colors. The largest and most brilliant ones with the six-point diffraction spikes are the most massive stars in the cluster. Hundreds to thousands of smaller members of the cluster appear as white, yellow, and red, depending on their stellar type and the amount of dust enshrouding them. Webb also shows us tens of thousands of stars behind the cluster that are part of the Milky Way galaxy.

Infant Stars Sculpt the Nebula

Super-hot, infant stars – some almost 8 times the temperature of the Sun – blast out scorching radiation and punishing winds that are sculpting a cavity into the wall of the star-forming nebula. That nebula extends far beyond NIRCam’s field of view. Only small portions of it are visible at the bottom and top right of the image. Streamers of hot, ionized gas flow off the ridges of the nebula, and wispy veils of gas and dust, illuminated by starlight, float around its towering peaks.

This zoom-in video shows the location of the young star cluster Pismis 24 on the sky. It begins with a ground-based photo of the constellation Scorpius by the late astrophotographer Akira Fujii. The sequence closes in on the Lobster Nebula, using views from the Digitized Sky Survey. As the video homes in on a select portion, it fades to a VISTA image in infrared light. The zoom continues into the region around Pismis 24, where it transitions to the stunning image captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in near-infrared light.

Towering Spires of Gas and Dust

Dramatic spires jut from the glowing wall of gas, resisting the relentless radiation and winds. They are like fingers pointing toward the hot, young stars that have sculpted them. The fierce forces shaping and compressing these spires cause new stars to form within them. The tallest spire spans about 5.4 light-years from its tip to the bottom of the image. More than 200 of our solar systems out to Neptune’s orbit could fit into the width of its tip, which is 0.14 light-years.

In this image, the color cyan indicates hot or ionized hydrogen gas being heated up by the massive young stars. Dust molecules similar to smoke here on Earth are represented in orange. Red signifies cooler, denser molecular hydrogen. The darker the red, the denser the gas. Black denotes the densest gas, which is not emitting light. The wispy white features are dust and gas that are scattering starlight.

