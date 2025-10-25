Tinier than a Grain of Sand: Physicists Create the World’s Smallest Light Pixel

Physicists at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg have developed the world’s smallest light-emitting pixel, marking a breakthrough toward ultra-compact displays for smart glasses and other wearable devices.

Smart glasses, or eyewear that can project digital information directly into a user’s field of view, are often seen as a cornerstone of future wearable technology. Until now, however, progress has been limited by bulky components and optical constraints that prevent efficient light emission when pixels are reduced to the scale of a single wavelength.

Researchers at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) have now achieved a major breakthrough toward creating bright, ultra-small displays. Using optical antennas, they developed the smallest light-emitting pixel ever produced. The work, led by Professors Jens Pflaum and Bert Hecht, has been detailed in the journal Science Advances.

A Display on a Square Millimeter

“With the help of a metallic contact that allows current injection into an organic light-emitting diode while simultaneously amplifying and emitting the generated light, we have created a pixel for orange light on an area measuring just 300 by 300 nanometers. This pixel is just as bright as a conventional OLED pixel with normal dimensions of 5 by 5 micrometers,” says Bert Hecht, describing the key finding of the study. To put this into perspective, a nanometer is one millionth of a millimeter.

This means that a display or projector with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels would easily fit onto an area of just one square millimeter and could. This, for example, enables integration of the display into the arms of a pair of glasses from where the light generated would be projected onto the lenses.

An OLED consists of several ultra-thin organic layers embedded between two electrodes. When current flows through this stack, electrons and holes recombine and electrically excite the organic molecules in the active layer, which then release this energy in the form of light quanta. Since each pixel glows on its own, no backlighting is necessary, which enables particularly deep blacks, vivid colors, and efficient energy management for portable devices in the field of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR).

Simple Miniaturization Does not Work

A key problem the Würzburg-based researchers were facing in further miniaturizing their pixels was the uneven distribution of currents in these small dimensions: “As with a lightning rod, simply reducing the size of the established OLED concept would cause the currents to emit mainly from the corners of the antenna,” says Jens Pflaum, describing the physical background. This antenna, made of gold, would have the shape of a cuboid with edge lengths of 300 by 300 by 50 nanometers.

“The resulting electric fields would generate such strong forces that the gold atoms becoming mobile would gradually grow into the optically active material,” Pflaum continues. These ultra-thin structures, also known as “filaments,” would then continue to grow until the pixel is destroyed by a short circuit.

Next Step: Increasing Efficiency

The structure now developed in Würzburg, contains a newly introduced, specially manufactured insulation layer on top of the optical antenna, which leaves only a circular opening with a diameter of 200 nanometers in the center of the antenna. This arrangement blocks currents that would be injected from the edges and corners – thus enabling reliable, long-lasting operation of the nano light-emitting diode. Under these conditions, filaments can no longer form. “Even the first nanopixels were stable for two weeks under ambient conditions,” says Bert Hecht, describing the result.

In the next steps, the physicists want to further increase the efficiency from the present level of one percent and expand the color gamut to the RGB spectral range. Then there will be virtually nothing standing in the way of a new generation of miniature displays “made in Würzburg.” With this technology, displays and projectors could become so small in the future that they can be integrated almost invisibly into devices worn on the body – from eyeglass frames to contact lenses.

Reference: “Individually addressable nanoscale OLEDs” by Cheng Zhang, Björn Ewald, Leo Siebigs, Luca Steinbrecher, Maximilian Rödel, Thomas Fleischmann, Monika Emmerling, Jens Pflaum and Bert Hecht, 22 October 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adz8579

