Today Some Can Witness One of Nature’s Most Awe-Inspiring Sights – A Total Solar Eclipse

Today (Monday, December 14, 2020), South America will be treated to an eclipse of the Sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse.

This path, where the Moon will completely cover the Sun and the Sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina. Observers in Southern Chile and Argentina outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the Moon covers part of the Sun’s disk.

The path of totality has an average width of 56 miles (90 km) and anyone at the centerline of the totality path will have about 2 minutes, 10 seconds of totality not accounting for weather.

NASA Live Broadcast

The eclipse will be broadcast live for the public and media on Monday, December 14, 2020.

NASA Downloads

Download this fact sheet in PDF (English or Espanol) to learn more about the eclipse, and the eclipse path map to see the path of totality.