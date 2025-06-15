Too Busy To Focus on Your Happiness? Scientists Recommend This Simple One-Week Method

A study found that a one-week web-based program called the Big Joy Project, which involved simple daily acts of kindness and gratitude, significantly boosted participants’ wellbeing, reduced stress, and improved sleep.

A team of researchers led by UC San Francisco explored the impact of a unique, weeklong online program designed to boost well-being, called the Big Joy Project.

The program invited participants to complete simple daily activities, such as asking someone to share a joyful or inspiring moment, creating a gratitude list, or performing a small act of kindness. Around 17,600 people from across the globe joined the study. Most participants were from the United States, Canada, and Great Britain, and the majority identified as women, white, and had at least some college education.

What They Discovered

After the seven-day intervention, participants reported higher levels of well-being and positive emotions, and a stronger belief that one’s own behavior can promote happiness. They also reported decreased stress, and improved health and sleep quality.

Younger, Black, and Hispanic, and socially disadvantaged participants benefited the most.

Why It Matters

Improvements in well-being are associated with a lower risk of future mental illness and better physical health. “People with higher well-being are less likely to develop chronic conditions, like cardiovascular diseases, and have reduced mortality in both healthy and unhealthy populations,” said senior author Elissa Epel, PhD.

Web-based wellbeing interventions that last several weeks and take 3 to 4 hours a week to complete have shown favorable results. But this is the first time that a short intervention has shown such strong benefits, and it could work for more people.

“Many people lack the time, motivation, and resources to commit to these lengthier programs, and they may be more likely to drop out,” said first author Darwin Guevarra, PhD, who is also affiliated with Miami University. “We were excited to get positive results in a program that required just a few minutes each day for a week.”

Reference: “Scaling a Brief Digital Well-Being Intervention (the Big Joy Project) and Sociodemographic Moderators: Single-Group Pre-Post Study” by Darwin A Guevarra, Yoobin Park, Xuhai Xu, Jin Liou, Jolene Smith, Peggy Callahan, Emiliana Simon-Thomas and Elissa S Epel, 2 February 2025, Journal of Medical Internet Research.

DOI: 10.2196/72053

Funding and Disclosures: Smith and Callahan are from the nonprofit that partially funded the Big Joy Project.

