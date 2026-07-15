Two Drinks a Day May Be Riskier Than Many Americans Think

Alcohol risk appears to increase beyond one drink per day, even at levels often described as moderate.

Alcohol is often treated as a routine part of social life, but a new analysis suggests that even levels many Americans consider moderate carry measurable health risks. The study links drinking with a higher chance of death, disability, and chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

The findings appeared in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, which is published at Rutgers University. The research, called the Alcohol Intake and Health Study, was initially commissioned by the U.S. federal government to help inform the next U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

The study found that people who averaged 14 drinks per week faced an alcohol related mortality risk of 1 in 25. By comparison, drinking up to 7 drinks per week was linked to only minimal increases in risk for most conditions.

“Even low levels of alcohol use come with health risks,” says lead study author Kevin Shield, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Toronto and a senior scientist who leads the World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Collaborating Centre in Addiction and Mental Health. “And that risk continues to increase the more someone drinks.”

Risk rises across drinking levels

Shield and coauthors from the United States and Canada set out to estimate how lifetime drinking patterns shape Americans’ risk of alcohol related illness and death. The work began with a review of more than 7,200 scientific articles on diseases and injuries linked to alcohol. Medical experts evaluated the evidence for each condition, and the researchers then applied those risk estimates to large national health data sets.

Using statistical modeling, the team estimated how different levels of drinking affect health over time. The result is a more specific risk framework than the current U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which advise Americans to “limit alcoholic beverages” but do not define a safe amount. Earlier guidelines recommended no more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women.

“While the new U.S. Dietary Guidelines contain a useful ‘less-is-best’ message, they provide no quantitative framework. Our study was designed to do just that across the drinking spectrum,” says study co-author Timothy Naimi, M.D., M.P.H., director of the University of Victoria’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and an adjunct professor at Boston University.

“It turns out that two drinks per day, which might be considered ‘moderate’ from a social standpoint, is associated with a substantially elevated risk of a premature death caused by alcohol,” explains Naimi.

Health benefits do not hold up

The study also examined how alcohol consumption affects both chronic and acute conditions, including cancer (e.g., esophageal, oral, and breast), cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and injury.

One of its clearest conclusions challenges the common belief that alcohol offers meaningful health protection. The researchers found no significant overall protective effect at any drinking level once the full range of health outcomes was considered.

“We did not observe a significant protective effect of alcohol on health at any level of consumption,” says Shield. “At low levels, alcohol may be associated with a reduced risk of ischemic heart disease and stroke. But when you look across the full range of health outcomes, including cancer and other chronic diseases, those potential benefits are outweighed by the risks even at 7 drinks per week.”

Shield notes that the statistical modeling drew on “the best possible data,” but population-level estimates do not predict any one person’s exact risk. Individual risk can vary depending on lifestyle, genetics, drinking patterns, and other personal factors.

“However, we can’t assume that means one person’s individual health risk is the same as what is reported here — that depends on other factors like lifestyle, genetics, drinking patterns, and other choices that differ person to person.”

Guidelines face new pressure

The researchers estimated risk across all health conditions known to be causally related to alcohol, then combined those estimates to calculate overall health risk. At the same time, new evidence continues to link alcohol with additional diseases, including pancreatic cancer, leaving more work to be done on how much alcohol contributes to those outcomes.

“Understanding those relationships, and how much alcohol contributes to those risks, is an area that still needs further work,” says Shield.

By finding that risk rises above one drink per day for both men and women, the study gives the public a clearer benchmark than general advice to drink less.

Says Shield: “Having a clearer threshold helps people better understand what level of drinking is associated with increased risk and make more informed decisions when drinking.”

In an accompanying editorial, Robert M. Vincent, a former Associate Administrator for the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, describes his view of the process behind the report. “The Alcohol Intake and Health report was explicitly invited to inform alcohol guidance during development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030,” he writes. “Despite the study’s adherence to its mandate, its findings were sidelined.”

Reference: “Alcohol Intake and Health Study: No Protective Effect at Low Levels, With Mortality Increasing to 1 in 25 at 14 Drinks Per Week” by Sinead George, Timothy S. Naimi, Katherine Keyes, Priscilla Martinez-Matyszczyk, Adam J. Milam, Jürgen Rehm, Alvaro Alonso, Steven Bell, Annie Britton, Laura Llamosas-Falcón, Erin Hobin, Suzanne E. Judd, Amy Justice, Christopher Kahler, Suthat Liangpunsakul, Stephanie K. Jones, Gregory Marcus, Katherine McGlynn, Derek Satre, Mingyang Song, Aaron Peter Thrift, Tomoko Udo, Ashley Wettlaufer, Zuo-Feng Zhang, and Kevin Shield, 8 June 2026, Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

DOI: 10.15288/jsad.25-00435

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