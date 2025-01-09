Unlocking the Future: How Tiny Crystals Are Powering Next-Gen Electronics

Researchers have pioneered a new doping technology for semiconductor nanocrystals, enhancing their performance for use in cutting-edge electronic devices.

By controlling the doping at the initial stages of nanocrystal growth, the team offers a promising solution to longstanding efficiency issues and opens up exciting possibilities for the next generation of optoelectronic devices.

Breakthrough in Semiconductor Technology

Professor Jiwoong Yang and his team at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST), have developed a groundbreaking method to control doping during the nucleus (seed) phase of semiconductor nanocrystal growth. This innovation enhances the performance of nanocrystals and addresses critical challenges in the field.

The research, conducted in collaboration with Professor Stefan Ringe’s team at the Department of Chemistry, Korea University, revealed how doping processes and locations vary based on the type of doping element (dopant) used. This advanced technology has the potential to transform modern electronics, with applications in cutting-edge devices such as displays and transistors.

Advancements in Nanoscale Semiconductor Doping

With the rapid development of advanced technologies in recent years, such as displays and transistors, interest in technologies that can precisely control doping in nanoscale semiconductors is growing. In particular, II-VI semiconductor-based nanocrystals have been widely studied owing to their outstanding optical and electrical properties.

While doping plays a critical role in semiconductor technology, the problem of low doping efficiency in small semiconductors, such as nanocrystals, remains. This problem arises because dopants tend to be absorbed onto the surface of a semiconductor during its growth and do not penetrate its interior effectively. In this context, Professor Yang’s research team developed a controlled nucleation doping method, which induces doping at the “nanocluster” phase, a stage preceding nanocrystal growth. Using this technique, the team successfully implemented stable and precise doping in ZnSe semiconductor nanocrystals and identified the reasons behind the variations in doping processes and locations depending on the dopant type.

Environmental and Practical Applications

Although previous studies on doping II-VI semiconductor nanocrystals have mainly used CdSe, a heavy metal, Cd is harmful to the environment and has poor stability. This study developed a technology applicable to nanocrystals that eliminates the use of heavy metals, demonstrating its potential for practical applications while also addressing environmental concerns. In addition, the study demonstrated the technology’s applicability across various electronic devices, such as displays and transistors.

Future Implications and Applications

Professor Yang said, “This research has enabled us to systematically establish doping control technology in nanocrystals. The findings will not only serve as important foundational data for designing and fabricating optoelectronic devices, such as next-generation displays and transistors, but also open up new possibilities for designing innovative devices through precise doping control technology.”

Reference: “Nucleation-Controlled Doping of II–VI Semiconductor Nanocrystals Mediated by Magic-Sized Clusters” by Seunghyun Ji, Hafiz Ghulam Abbas, Seo Young Kim, Hyo Cheol Lee, Kyunghoon Lee, Shi Li, Seungho Choe, Hyungju Ahn, Stefan Ringe and Jiwoong Yang, 15 November 2024, Small Science.

DOI: 10.1002/smsc.202400300

The study was funded by the National Research Foundation of Korea’s Excellent New Research Project, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s Korea-US International Joint Technology Development Project, and the DGIST Sensorium Institute. The findings were published in January 2025 in Small Science, one of the most renowned journals in the field of materials science.

