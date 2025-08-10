For decades, quasicrystals — strange solids that blur the line between crystal and glass — have puzzled scientists. Unlike ordinary crystals, their atomic patterns never repeat, yet they remain highly ordered.
Now, researchers using the first-ever quantum-mechanical simulations of these materials have uncovered why they exist: they are fundamentally stable, not fleeting accidents of rapid cooling. The breakthrough resolves a 40-year-old scientific mystery and opens the door to engineering materials with unusual, rule-breaking properties.
Quasicrystals: A Curious State Between Crystal and Glass
A strange and rare form of matter that falls between crystal and glass may actually be the most stable structure for certain atomic combinations, according to research from the University of Michigan.
This conclusion comes from the first quantum-mechanical simulations ever performed on quasicrystals, a kind of solid once believed to be impossible. Like crystals, quasicrystals have atoms arranged in a lattice, but their patterns never repeat the way they do in conventional crystals. The new simulation approach shows that, just like crystals, quasicrystals are inherently stable, even though they share similarities with disordered materials such as glass, which typically form when molten substances are cooled too quickly.
Why Do Quasicrystals Even Exist?
“We need to know how to arrange atoms into specific structures if we want to design materials with desired properties,” said Wenhao Sun, the Dow Early Career Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, and the corresponding author of the paper published today in Nature Physics. “Quasicrystals have forced us to rethink how and why certain materials can form. Until our study, it was unclear to scientists why they existed.”
Quasicrystals first startled the scientific world in 1984 when Israeli researcher Daniel Shechtman observed them while working with aluminum and manganese alloys. He discovered that some of the atoms formed an icosahedral structure, resembling a cluster of 20-sided dice connected at their faces. This structure gave the material five-fold symmetry—meaning it looked identical from five different perspectives—something once thought to be impossible in solid matter.
From Controversy to Nobel Recognition
Scientists at the time thought that the atoms inside crystals could only be arranged in sequences repeating in each direction, but five-fold symmetry precluded such patterns. Shechtman initially faced intense scrutiny for suggesting the impossible, but other labs later produced their own quasicrystals and found them in billion-year-old meteorites.
Shechtman eventually earned the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2011 for his discovery, but scientists still couldn’t answer fundamental questions on how quasicrystals formed. The roadblock was that density-functional theory—the quantum-mechanical method for calculating a crystal’s stability—relies on patterns that infinitely repeat in a sequence, which quasicrystals lack.
“The first step to understanding a material is knowing what makes it stable, but it has been hard to tell how quasicrystals were stabilized,” said Woohyeon Baek, a U-M doctoral student in materials science and engineering and the study’s first author.
The atoms in any given material usually arrange into crystals so that the chemical bonds achieve the lowest possible energy. Scientists call such structures enthalpy-stabilized crystals. But other materials form because they have high entropy, meaning there are a lot of different ways for its atoms to be arranged or vibrate.
Quasicrystals: Order Without Repetition
Glass is one example of an entropy-stabilized solid. It forms when melted silica quickly cools, flash-freezing the atoms into a patternless form. But if the cooling rates slow, or a base is added to heated silica, the atoms can arrange into quartz crystals—the preferred, lowest energy state at room temperature. Quasicrystals are a puzzling intermediate between glass and crystal. They have locally ordered atomic arrangements like crystals, but like glass, they do not form long-range, repeating patterns.
To determine if quasicrystals are enthalpy- or entropy-stabilized, the researcher’s method scoops out smaller nanoparticles from a larger simulated block of quasicrystal. The researchers then calculate the total energy in each nanoparticle, which doesn’t require an infinite sequence because the particle has defined boundaries.
Revealing the Secret Energies of Quasicrystals
Since the energy in a nanoparticle is related to its volume and surface area, repeating the calculations for nanoparticles of increasing sizes allows the researchers to extrapolate the total energy inside a larger block of quasicrystal. With this method, the researchers discovered that two well-studied quasicrystals are enthalpy-stabilized. One is an alloy of scandium and zinc, the other of ytterbium and cadmium.
The most accurate estimates of quasicrystal energy require the largest particles possible, but scaling up the nanoparticles is difficult with standard algorithms. For nanoparticles with only hundreds of atoms, doubling the atoms increases the computing time eightfold. But the researchers found a solution for the computing bottleneck, too.
Accelerating the Future of Materials Research
“In conventional algorithms, every computer processor needs to communicate with one another, but our algorithm is up to 100 times faster because only the neighboring processors communicate, and we effectively use GPU acceleration in supercomputers,” said study co-author Vikram Gavini, a U-M professor of mechanical engineering and materials science and engineering.
“We can now simulate glass and amorphous materials, interfaces between different crystals, as well as crystal defects that can enable quantum computing bits.”
Reference: “Quasicrystal stability and nucleation kinetics from density functional theory” by Woohyeon Baek, Sambit Das, Shibo Tan, Vikram Gavini and Wenhao Sun, 13 June 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-025-02925-6
The research is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and relied on computing resources housed at the University of Texas, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
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The breakthrough resolves a 40-year-old scientific mystery and opens the door to engineering materials with unusual, rule-breaking properties.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
What does your research tell you? Is your research method wrong, or are the rules you believe in pseudoscience?
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
Are the rules you believe in pseudoscience?
Topology provides stability blueprints, but specific physics (spatial features, gravitational collapse, fluid viscosity, quantum measurement) dictates vortex generation, evolution, and decay. If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1933484562941457487.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
Are the rules you believe in pseudoscience?
Topology provides stability blueprints, but specific physics (spatial features, gravitational collapse, fluid viscosity, quantum measurement) dictates vortex generation, evolution, and decay. If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1933484562941457487.
Note 2508111738_Source1.Reinterpreting [】]
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-matter-refuses-to-follow-the-rules-quasicrystals/
1.
What happens if matter does not follow the rules? Quasi-crystals occur.
August 10, 2025 at the University of Michigan
-Quantum simulations reveal that the quasicrystals are truly stable,
_It ended 40 years of scientific debate.
_For decades, quasicrystals (strange solids that obscure the boundary between crystals and glass) have confused scientists.
_Unlike ordinary crystals, the atomic pattern of quasicrystals is not repeated, but maintains a very regular structure.
1-1.
-Now, the researchers have identified the reason for its existence through the first quantum mechanical simulations of such materials.
-It is that these materials are fundamentally stable, not temporary, due to rapid cooling.
This groundbreaking discovery opens the door to the development of materials with unusual properties that solve 40 years of scientific mysteries and break the existing framework.
1-2. Quasi-decision: Interesting state between crystal and glass
According to research from the University of Michigan, the strange and rare form of matter between crystals and glass may indeed be the most stable structure for certain atomic combinations.
-This conclusion stems from the first quantum mechanical simulations performed on quasicrystals, a type of solid once considered impossible.
1-3.
-Like crystals, quasicrystals have atoms arranged in a lattice form, but the pattern is not repeated as in conventional crystals.
New simulation approaches show that quasicrystals are essentially stable, as are crystals. However, they share similarities with glass-like disordered materials that form when molten materials cool too quickly.
2. Why does quasi-decision exist?
-“In order to design materials with the desired properties, we need to know how to arrange atoms into specific structures,” said Wenhao Sun, a new assistant professor in materials science and engineering at Dow and corresponding author of a paper published today in Nature Physics.
-“Quasi-crystals made me rethink how and why certain materials can be produced. Before our study, scientists had no clear idea why quas crystals existed.”
<<<>>>^!^
^ The quasicrystalline is the qcell to be clearly defined (*).
They are made in qvixe.qms.
^I’ve explained this so many times, and I didn’t know that qcell was a quasi-decision, and the scientists didn’t know that it was a quasi-decision. Huh.
^qcell appears as a qpeoms unit decomposition in the sum equivalent exchange of msbase. This was confirmed a few months ago.
2-1.
-Quasicrystals first surprised the scientific community in 1984 when Israeli researcher Daniel Shechtman observed aluminum and manganese alloys while studying them.
_He discovered that some atoms form an icosahedral structure in which the icosahedral dice appear to be face-connected.
_The structure conferred a quintuple symmetry, meaning that it looks the same from five different points of view, something that was once considered impossible in solid matter.
2-2.
-To calculate the stability of a solid whose atoms are not repeated in order, the researchers simulated a quasi-crystal scoop randomly extracted from a larger block.
-The energy of each nanoparticle can be calculated using quantum mechanics because the particle has a defined boundary.
-By repeating the calculations across various scoop sizes, we were able to extrapolate the results of the energy calculations to bulk quasicrystals.
2-3.
_From controversy to winning the Nobel Prize
At the time, scientists thought that the atoms inside the crystal could only be arranged in a repeating order in each direction, but the quintuple symmetry made such a pattern impossible.
_Shechtman initially came under intense scrutiny for suggesting the impossible, but later another lab produced its own quasicrystals and found them in a meteorite that was billions of years old.
_Shechtman won the 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this discovery,
3.
_Scientists still haven’t answered fundamental questions about how quasicrystals are formed.
_Density functional theory, a quantum mechanical method for calculating the stability of a crystal, relies on continuous and infinitely repeated patterns, a sticking point of which was absent in quasicrystals.
<<<<<>>>>^!^
^ The density function repeats infinitely. Overlapping is a peoms quantum unit. High unit qcell.qms quasicrystals are like primes, so there is only one unique pattern qvixer. Uh-huh.
Like a large minority, the quasicrystals themselves are in an unrivaled stable state of puzzle completion
– “The first step in understanding a material is to know what makes it stable.
_ But it was difficult to figure out how quasicrystals stabilized,” said Baek Woo-hyun, first author of the study and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering at the University of Michigan.
3-1.
-Atoms of any material are usually arranged in crystals so that chemical bonds can obtain as low energy as possible.
_Scientists call these structures enthalpy stabilization crystals.
-However, crystals are formed because other materials have high entropy. In other words, there are many different ways in which atoms are arranged or vibrated.
3-2. Quasi-decision: Order without repetition
Glass is an example of an entropy-stabilizing solid. Glass is formed in a patternless form by rapidly freezing atoms as molten silica cools. However, if the cooling rate is slowed or a base is added to heated silica, the atoms can be arranged in quartz crystals,
_It is the preferred material with the lowest energy state at room temperature. Quasicrystals are intermediate forms of glass and crystals, which are hard to understand.
In honor of D. Shechtman: The Golden ratio and quasicrystals:; Author: Raji Heyrovska
STRUCTURAL INSIGHTS AT THE ATOMIC LEVEL OF IMPORTANT MATERIALS: Al and Mn as special examples in honor of D. Shechtman.
R. Heyrovska, http://vixra.org/abs/1506.0003; http://vixra.org/pdf/1506.0003v2.pdf
replaced on 2015-06-02 13:13:34, (204 unique-IP downloads till 2 Nov 2017)
http://www.flogen.org/sips2015/cv.php?page=2&p=Raji_Heyrovska&[email protected]&pi=308 (Keynote talk: SIPS 2015, Antalya,
Turkey, October 2015)