What if Dark Energy Doesn’t Exist? New Theory Could Rewrite Cosmic Expansion

The rapid acceleration of the universe’s expansion continues to challenge our understanding of fundamental physics.

Why the universe is expanding faster and faster remains one of the most intriguing open questions in modern physics. Current theories cannot fully account for this behavior using the existing picture of the physical world, which combines Einstein’s general theory of relativity with the standard model of particle physics.

To bridge this gap, scientists have proposed the existence of a mysterious force called “dark energy,” thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe.

Even so, where this dark energy comes from is still unknown. Now, an international research team from the Center of Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM) at the University of Bremen and the Transylvanian University of Brașov in Romania is offering a different way to think about the problem. Their work suggests that cosmic expansion may be explained, at least partly, without invoking dark energy at all.

The large-scale evolution of the universe is typically described using general relativity together with the Friedmann equations. Within this framework, however, explaining the observed acceleration requires scientists to insert an extra “dark energy term” into the equations manually.

Because this solution is widely viewed as unsatisfactory, the ZARM researchers and their Romanian collaborators explored an alternative path. Their results, published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, rely on an extension of general relativity (GR) known as Finsler gravity, a theoretical framework that has been developed over recent years.

Compared with the traditional formulation of GRT, this approach uses a more general description of spacetime, allowing gravitational effects of gases to be modeled more accurately than is possible within standard GR.

It does work without “dark energy”

When the research team calculated the Finsler extension of the Friedmann equations, they made an exciting discovery: the Finsler-Friedmann equations already predict an accelerated expansion of the universe even in a vacuum – without the need to introduce additional assumptions or “dark energy” terms.

“This is an exciting indication that we may be able to explain the accelerated expansion of the universe, at least in parts, without dark energy, on the basis of a generalized spacetime geometry,” says Christian Pfeifer, ZARM physicist and member of the research team. “This new geometric point of view on the dark energy problem opens up new possibilities for better understanding the laws of nature in the cosmos.”

Reference: “From kinetic gases to an exponentially expanding universe — the Finsler-Friedmann equation” by Christian Pfeifer, Nicoleta Voicu, Annamária Friedl-Szász and Elena Popovici-Popescu, 14 October 2025, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

DOI: 10.1088/1475-7516/2025/10/050

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