Why Some People Feel Nothing From Music: Scientists Uncover Rare Brain Disconnect

A rare disconnect between auditory and reward circuits explains why some people feel no pleasure from music.
Ten years ago, scientists identified a small group of individuals who feel no pleasure from music even though their hearing is normal and they enjoy other types of experiences. This condition, called “specific musical anhedonia,” occurs when the brain’s auditory regions fail to properly communicate with the areas involved in reward. In a paper recently published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences, the researchers who first described the condition outline the brain processes involved and explain how this work may help uncover broader differences in how people experience pleasure and joy.
“A similar mechanism could underlie individual differences in responses to other rewarding stimuli,” says author and neuroscientist Josep Marco-Pallarés of the University of Barcelona. “Investigating these circuits could pave the way for new research on individual differences and reward-related disorders such as anhedonia, addiction, or eating disorders.”
To identify musical anhedonia, the team created the Barcelona Music Reward Questionnaire (BMRQ), which evaluates how strongly a person responds to music. It focuses on five sources of musical reward: emotional impact, mood regulation, social interaction, movement or dance, and the enjoyment of seeking or collecting new music. Individuals with musical anhedonia tend to show low scores across all five areas measured by the BMRQ.
Brain Circuits Behind the Condition
Behavioral research and brain imaging have both reinforced the conclusion that specific musical anhedonia results from disrupted communication between certain brain regions. Individuals with this condition are fully able to hear and interpret musical melodies, showing that their auditory circuits remain intact—they simply do not experience enjoyment from what they hear.
fMRI results reveal a similar pattern: when exposed to music, people with musical anhedonia display lower activity in the reward circuit—the part of the brain involved in processing rewards such as food, sex, and art. However, this same circuit responds normally to other forms of reward, including experiences like winning money, which confirms that the reward system itself is functioning normally.
“This lack of pleasure for music is explained by disconnectivity between the reward circuit and the auditory network—not by the functioning of their reward circuit, per se,” says Marco-Pallarés.
“If the reward circuit is not working well, you get less pleasure from all kinds of rewards,” says author and neuroscientist Ernest Mas-Herrero of the University of Barcelona. “Here, what we point out is that it might be not only the engagement of this circuitry that is important but also how it interacts with other brain regions that are relevant for the processing of each reward type.”
Origins and Broader Implications
Why people develop the condition is still unclear, but studies have shown that genetics and environment could both play a role. A recently published study in twins shows that genetic effects could be responsible for up to 54% of how much an individual enjoys music.
Even among healthy people, there is a lot of variation in how responsive people are to rewards, but research into specific reward types is relatively rare given that most research into the reward circuit has assumed that reward responsiveness is an all-or-nothing phenomenon—which is not the case.
“We propose that using our methodology to study other reward types could yield the discovery of other specific anhedonias,” says Marco-Pallarés. “It’s possible, for instance, that people with specific food anhedonia may have some deficit in the connectivity between brain regions involved in food processing and the reward circuitry.”
The team is currently collaborating with geneticists to identify specific genes that might be involved in specific musical anhedonia. They also plan to investigate whether the condition is a stable trait or something that changes throughout life—and whether musical anhedonia or other similar conditions can be reversed.
Reference: “Understanding individual differences to specific rewards through music” by Ernest Mas-Herrero, Robert J. Zatorre and Josep Marco-Pallarés, 7 August 2025, Trends in Cognitive Sciences.
DOI: 10.1016/j.tics.2025.06.015
This research was supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund, the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Government of Catalonia, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Fondation pour l’Audition, Paris.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Oh, my god I feel awful for those people that can’t take pleasure from listening to music. Music is my life. Music is what keeps me regulated. I can hear a song that I haven’t heard in over 30 years and when I hear it,not only will I remember all the lyrics but sometimes certain songs take me back to the time I was into the music and people and places I was around will come to mind and it causes me to miss those times,people, and places. Which is why I still love the bands and artist I loved throughout my life.. like last night I heard outcast Ms.Jackson,and roses,and it takes me back to being a new mother in a drug treatment program and the hope I had for my future and my sons future. ,the girls that were my sisters and support in the program,and how every Saturday we spent doing deep cleaning that I hated at the time but it was teaching me how to run a household and how to clean. Something my parents never taught me how to do. I had to have a girl teach me how to do laundry,. Every Saturday the girl who taught me how to do laundry and how to cook eggs,would blast outkast now everytie I hear them I get taken back to that time and I miss it.
Or like when I hear faith no more land of sunshine I always think of the time me and my best friend Todd were hanging out and he had bought a bag of fortune cookies and the most insane thing happened. I would open a fortune and read it outloud and twice in a row I read a fortune and it happened to be the exact line in their song. I got chills. I would read “you are an angel heading for the land of sunshine,and fortune is smiling upon you” right as Mike Patton sang those same exact words in the song. J was like wow that was weird! Then I pulled out another and then it Happened AGAIN! MY fortune read ” life to you is a dashing bold adventure ” and again I just happened to open the fortune and read it right at the same exact time as the same fortune was sang by MikePatton. That’swhen i put it together,Faith no more was from my city so i was like ‘ ,Hey,i think MIKE Patton wrote this song from a bunch of fortune cookies. ” Like a decade later he mentioned in an interview how that song was just a bunch of fortune cookie fortunes. I was like I KNEW IT! It was just so crazy how that was not planned yet its synced perfectly with me reading my fortune at the exact moment that fortune was the line of the song. It was like a weird supernatural moment to me. So I always think of that moment.
Forget if I hear operation ivy,and screeching weasel I break down and cry because it’s like teleporting back to being 13,14 15and running the streets of Berkeley, going to the Gilman every weekend,and just being wild and free and hearing these bands that are a staple of my childhood and the huge impact those bands had on my life, my world view, and I feel special being exposed to those bands and others that at the time ,only those in the pu k rock circle would know about these bands so I exposed them to all my friends and then like 3 years later green day released dookie and then suddenly all the kids who made fun of me and labeled me a weirdo suddenly now were dressing like me,listening to the underground bands I listened to and punk rock became the new trend. Which made me at the time angry. I felt hipster kids were degrading what I felt was my scene. It was never mine though. Im glad now those bands are finally getting the legend status they always deserved but neither one ever got mainstream radio airplay. Music is what keeps me alive. I can’t even imagine not feeling anything when hearing music. Thats really sad.
It’s not like we don’t have memories and nostalgia, it’s just that music isn’t part of it. Why is that so sad?
Its like not being about to drink alcohol and feel drunk. Yes you still exist but you’re missing a lot of sensations that are difficult to explain.
You’d be overwhelmed if you realized what music can do for everything from energy and flexibility to pain management and even the ability for move for some people.
I’m pretty certain Musical anhedonia was already described in Oliver Sack’s book “Musicophilia” published in 2007. I doubt these researchers are “the first to describe the condition”.
Would suffer’s of spacific musical anhedonia find some solice in taking MDMA . . ?