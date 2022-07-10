8 Foods to Throw Out for a Healthier You

It can be tough to make healthy choices when it comes to food. There are so many unhealthy foods out there that it’s hard to know which ones are bad for you. Read on to learn 8 fatty foods that you should throw out of your diet immediately! These foods are loaded with unhealthy fats and cholesterol, and they can do serious damage to your health. So if you’re looking for a healthier you, ditch these 8 fatty foods now!

#1: Fried Foods

Fried foods are loaded with unhealthy fats and calories. They’re also terrible for your heart health, and they can raise your cholesterol levels. Fried foods include everything from French fries and chicken fingers to onion rings and mozzarella sticks. You can still enjoy these foods occasionally, but don’t make them a regular part of your diet. Alternatively, consider cooking them in the oven or by using an air fryer.

#2: Processed Meats

Processed meats are full of unhealthy fats, sodium, and preservatives. They’re also a major contributor to heart disease and cancer. Processed meats include bacon, sausage, ham, deli meat, and bologna. If you can’t live without these foods, look for brands that are lower in fat and sodium.

#3: Ice Cream

Despite being refreshing on hot summer days, ice cream is one of the most unhealthy desserts you can eat. It’s full of sugar, calories, and fat. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, try frozen yogurt or sorbet. These options are lower in calories and fat, and frozen yogurt is also packed with probiotics.

#4: Cookies

Like ice cream, cookies are another dessert that’s loaded with sugar, calories, and fat. If you happen to be a cookie lover, try to find brands that are made with healthy ingredients like whole wheat flour and oats. It is also worth mentioning that certain types of cookies like shortbread cookies and graham crackers are actually relatively healthy – just steer clear of the more sugary varieties.

#5: Potato Chips

Potato chips are one of the worst offenders when it comes to unhealthy snacks. They’re full of fat, calories, and sodium despite being delicious. Because they are made with fried potatoes, they are also terrible for your heart health. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to potato chips, try baked chips or veggie chips. Baked chips are lower in fat and calories and veggie chips are higher in nutrients, and they’re also much better for your heart.

#6: Cheese

From parmesan to cheddar, cheese is full of saturated fat and cholesterol, and that is why it also has to go! If you are looking to get rid of it from your diet, consider swapping it out for vegan cheese instead. There are many varieties of vegan cheese on the market now that taste just as good as the real thing but without the unhealthy animal fats.

#7: Butter

Made with many of the same ingredients as cheese, butter is another food that is high in saturated fat and cholesterol. Butter is often used in cooking and baking, but there are plenty of healthier alternatives that you can use instead. Margarine, olive oil, and coconut oil are all great substitutes for butter.

#8: Whole Milk

Whole milk is one of the unhealthiest types of milk you can drink. It’s full of saturated fat and cholesterol, and it’s also high in calories. A simple swap to skim milk can make a big difference in your overall health. Skim milk is lower in fat and calories, and it’s also a good source of protein and calcium.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many unhealthy foods that you should avoid if you’re looking for a healthier diet. By cutting out these fatty foods, you’ll be on your way to a healthier and happier you! So what are you waiting for? Get rid of these foods now!