A Breakthrough Discovery Could Help Lungs Repair Themselves

A newly identified lung cell “switch” could help doctors unlock the lungs’ natural ability to heal themselves.
Scientists at Mayo Clinic have uncovered a molecular “switch” inside lung cells that determines whether those cells focus on healing damaged tissue or defending against infection. The discovery offers new insight that could shape future regenerative treatments for chronic lung diseases.
“We were surprised to find that these specialized cells cannot do both jobs at once,” says Douglas Brownfield, Ph.D., senior author of the study published in Nature Communications. “Some commit to rebuilding, while others focus on defense. That division of labor is essential. And by uncovering the switch that controls it, we can start thinking about how to restore balance when it breaks down in disease.”
The Dual Role of Alveolar Type 2 (AT2) Cells
The research centers on alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells, which play a critical role in lung health. These cells help maintain the air sacs by producing proteins that keep them open during breathing. At the same time, they serve as reserve stem cells capable of replacing alveolar type 1 (AT1) cells, the thin cells that form the surface where oxygen passes into the bloodstream.
For years, researchers have observed that AT2 cells often fail to regenerate effectively in conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and severe viral infections including COVID-19. However, the biological reason these cells lose their regenerative ability had not been fully understood.
Tracking the Life Cycle of Lung Stem Cells
To investigate, the team used single cell sequencing, imaging techniques, and preclinical injury models to follow the developmental timeline of AT2 cells. They found that newly formed AT2 cells remain adaptable for about one to two weeks after birth. After that window, the cells settle permanently into their specialized state.
This shift is regulated by a molecular circuit involving three major factors: PRC2, C/EBPα, and DLK1. One of these regulators, C/EBPα, functions like a clamp that restrains stem cell behavior. In adult lungs, AT2 cells must release this clamp after injury in order to regenerate tissue.
Why Infection Can Slow Lung Recovery
The same molecular mechanism also determines whether AT2 cells prioritize tissue repair or immune defense. This helps explain why infections can interfere with healing and delay recovery in people with chronic lung disease.
“When we think about lung repair, it’s not just about turning things on — it’s about removing the clamps that normally keep these cells from acting like stem cells,” says Dr. Brownfield. “We discovered one of those clamps and how it times the ability of these cells to repair.”
New Paths Toward Regenerative Lung Therapy
The findings highlight promising new targets for regenerative medicine. For example, treatments that adjust C/EBPα activity could enhance the ability of AT2 cells to rebuild lung tissue or limit scarring in pulmonary fibrosis.
“This research brings us closer to being able to boost the lung’s natural repair mechanisms, offering hope for preventing or reversing conditions where currently we can only slow progression,” says Dr. Brownfield.
The work may also support earlier diagnosis by helping clinicians recognize when AT2 cells are locked into one state and unable to regenerate. Identifying this imbalance could lead to new biomarkers for lung disease. The research supports Mayo Clinic’s Precure initiative, which emphasizes detecting disease in its earliest stages—when interventions are most effective—and stopping disease progression before organ failure occurs.
At the same time, the study contributes to Mayo Clinic’s Genesis initiative, focused on preventing organ failure and restoring function through regenerative medicine. Researchers are now testing ways to remove the restrictive clamp from human AT2 cells, grow them in the laboratory, and explore their use in potential cell replacement therapies.
Reference: “A molecular circuit regulates fate plasticity in emerging and adult AT2 cells” by Amitoj S. Sawhney, Brian J. Deskin, Junming Cai, Daniel Gibbard, Gibran Ali, Annika Utoft, Xianmei Qi, Aaron Olson, Hannah Hausman, Liberty Sabol, Shannon Holmberg, Ria Shah, Rachel Warren, Stijn De Langhe, Zintis Inde, Kristopher A. Sarosiek, Evan Lemire, Adam Haber, Liu Wang, Zong Wei, Rui Benedito and Douglas G. Brownfield, 14 October 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64224-1
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I’m dealing with Pulmonary Fibrosis this is exciting to read there may be help in future. Congratulations to everyone who participated in the discovery. Can’t wait to hear more.
My husband, who is 74 years old has IPF. He has been treated with oral meds to slow process for many years. I am just wondering if this breakthrough could still help him in any way?
A friend who recently had pneumonia which may have caused embolisms to one lung and breathing difficulties. Am pleased to hear of this research and potential for cure.
I’m happy you’re going to break an edge to repair people with COPD and to fix their lungs thank you
I was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis a year ago. I’m now needing oxygen to do minor tasks around the house.
Can I participate in any studies that could potentially extend my life ?
Didn’t read much but it seems like I can get a cure from my valley fever I still have inactive fungi in my lungs thanks AZ but im still at chance at getting again and worse thanks nv and its a huge nodule
Try indoor plants.
Cooler is close inside our room though there is window and door open. When I place snake plant the humidity changed.
Felt there’s extra oxygen inside. Can’t explain it but thats the magic of greens.
Where can I participate in clinical trial? This is exiting news.
Where can I participate in clinical trials for this break through in lung repair
Sounds absolutely great in terms of a possible cure or reversal. Keep up the good work 👏
Try Barnes Jewish in St Louis MO
I have been diagnosed with interstitial lung disease, scarring in the lungs. I am excited to hear about this new breakthrough. You have made, I would like to know if I can participate in any further trials or studies, to help extend my life and not have to go through a double lung transplant. I have to use supplementary oxygen @6litres a minute, to do any minor tasks at all inside, or outside
Love to participate. I can’t get a lung transplant, but would love to finally be qualified in a study. I’ve been told my lungs are too damaged. Maybe if it is in some kind of inhaler! It would be a true MIRACLE!
Ok can’t come soon enough when can I start this treatment, I’ll be a test for you. I’ve had Copd for a long time , still searching for some relief.
I am in the process of being diagnosed with ILD, having had chronic cough, asthma and Bronchiectasis around 25 years. It has been very scary with SOB. This is wonderful news. I wonder how soon we might see some treatment emerge?
I have been diagnosed with emphysema in 2023. I stopped smoking in 2018. So far I do not need supplemental oxygen. I hope all this research leads to help for people like me in the very near future.
Very good news ,this gives hope to patients suffering from lung issues , thanks
Would be interested in clinical studies. An participation in studies
Would be interested in studies and partition in studies
Fascinating research for someone with lung nodules and upper lobe scarring!!
Would like to participate in a study if I am eligible. I have had interstitial lung disease and been on oxygen since 2010. Also being treated for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Having COPD what should I tell my doctor about what I was reading here today .
I have nodules on both lungs and stage 3 copd. I would like to know what to tell my Dr. about what I just read too.
It’s a research article!!!! Explained in the most basic language. Not so idots can comment tell me what to say to my dr so I can get A Perscription. This research has at least a Decade of more Research and if by chance the Researchers figure out a way to design a drug that takes another Decade never mind the billions in funding just to get to Drug Trials which takes 5 years or more and after that it could be for nothing so you Dummies commenting tell me how to get this from my Doctor and all the other stuff Good Luck
You leave these sick people alone you jerk. They just trying to kive an extra day or two. Mind your own business and i might.
Sadly these people are desperate for help with their breathing issues! It’s obvious you don’t have any! Lucky you!
One would think you’d have an ounce of empathy and recognize that was actually a life plea. Try stepping out the box sometimes.
LITERALLY ZERO REASON TO NAME CALL AND DEGRADE OTHERS SO YOU CAN BOOST YOUR EGO. AMD OR LASH OUT.
YOU SOUND BITTER .
JESUS IS THE ANSWER.
That guy’s right! They have an effective cure for HIV. But they won’t role it out to the public for at least 10 more years. When they have an effective use for this new discovery you will hear about it watching TV at night and it will cost $5000 a month or More it won’t actually solve the problem if will just work enough to keep you on it forever. Untill they decide to release a permanent cure that will cost $50000 a month just like they did with hep c
Troll
Really? Why would you take people’s hope away! How many years have you been so unhappy and bitter!
Great new for someone the worked in demolition for ,40yrs breathing god knows what now with COPD
I have nodules on both lungs and stage 3 copd. I would like to know what to tell my Dr. about what I just read too.
How can u have n article that gives so much hope for people with lung problems and not provide them with details on how to inquire about the help they need. My heart is breaking seeing comment after comment needing info…Noone is monitoring the comments and there IS NO CONNECTION TO GET REAL TIME INFO. Having lung issues and suffocation is horrible…it’s more horrible to hear a story of innovative breakthrews that just drops u off in the middle …come ON REALLY
This is just an article about research it’s not an add for a treatment
How can u have n article that gives so much hope for people with lung problems and not provide them with details on how to inquire about the help they need. My heart is breaking seeing comment after comment needing info…Noone is monitoring the comments and there IS NO CONNECTION TO GET REAL TIME INFO. Having lung issues and suffocation is horrible…
You’re Absolutely 100% right…
still feel hopeless
aint nobody going to save your asses. do the research and save yourself, its much more gratifying.
Could you kindly elaborate more on what is the breakthrough done and what discovery has been done for those patients with COPD! Would the new discovery also have a thorough explanation for someone who did Right lung upper lobectomy as there was a growth measuring 11mm. of Adenocarcinoma that had to be surgically dealt with (apex and adjacent lymph nodes all removed!)
Thanks
This is an article written by a journalist, not written by doctors or scientists
Smoking cigarettes and marijuana
Exposed to sulfuric gasses and possibly black mold.
I need a remote control to switch the repair mode desperately!
For now mullein.
Wish me luck.
Is there a way to sign up for trials yet?
I was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in September of 2021, it’s going on five years and I still suffer from massive scar tissue in both lungs and an infection that never seems to go away. Yes the root of the problem is infections causing pneumonia, then inflammation then lung scarring from the drying of the phlegm… Ive been hospitalized about five times with pneumonia and every time I come out with more scar tissue…. This last encounter had me on oxygen full time now…. This medical breakthrough can be a game changer and life saver for all of us who have had our lives and lifestyles limited down to practically nothing. Though there are supplements designed to dissolve the fibrin covering the alveoli where the gas exchange takes place. I hope this medical breakthrough reaches us very soon…. Because most of us been hanging on for many years living very challenging lives.