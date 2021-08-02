American Physical Society Announces Fall 2021 Prize and Award Recipients

Honors recognize achievements in fluid dynamics, nuclear physics, and plasma physics.

The American Physical Society (APS) has announced the Society’s Fall 2021 prize and award recipients. The Division of Fluid Dynamics (DFD), Division of Nuclear Physics (DNP), and Division of Plasma Physics (DPP) will present these prizes and awards at their annual meetings in the Fall.

With few exceptions, APS prizes and awards are open to all members of the scientific community in the United States and abroad. The nomination and selection procedure, involving APS-appointed selection committees, guarantees their high standards and prestige. These honors are highly regarded, and represent critical recognition from the recipients’ most discerning audience: their peers. Recipients of APS Prizes and Awards are announced in two groups, one in the Spring and one in the Fall.

The new honorees are:

Andreas Acrivos Dissertation Award in Fluid Dynamics

Wai Hong Ronald Chan, University of Colorado Boulder

“For developing a novel theoretical and computational framework which established fundamental insights into the turbulent bubble breakup cascade in oceanic breaking waves.”

Stanley Corrsin Award

Tim Colonius, California Institute of Technology

“For development, exposition, and combined application of computational and modal decomposition tools to understand coherent structures in turbulent flows and for continuing leadership in aeroacoustics and turbulence.”

Fluid Dynamics Prize

David Quéré, ESPCI-Paris

“For seminal contributions to wetting of surfaces and interfacial hydrodynamics by revealing the physics of the phenomena through reduction to their simple core.”

Stuart Jay Freedman Award in Experimental Nuclear Physics

Danielle H. Speller, Johns Hopkins University

“For excellence in experimental research into the fundamental nature of matter and mass based on low-energy cryogenic detection techniques, in particular neutrinoless double beta decay and dark matter searches.”

John Dawson Award for Excellence in Plasma Physics Research

Travis Sjostrom, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Fionn D. Malone, QC Ware

Tim Schoof, DESY

Simon Groth, Christian-Albrechts University in Kiel

Tobias Dornheim, Center for Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS)

Michael Bonitz, Institute for Theoretical Physics and Astrophysics, Kiel University

William Matthew Colwyn Foulkes, Imperial College London

“For developing Monte Carlo methods that overcome the fermion sign problem, leading to the first ab initio data for an electron gas under warm dense matter conditions.”

James Clerk Maxwell Prize for Plasma Physics

Margaret Galland Kivelson, UCLA: Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences

“For ground-breaking discoveries in space plasma physics and for seminal theoretical contributions to understanding space plasma processes and magnetohydrodynamics.”

Marshall N. Rosenbluth Outstanding Doctoral Thesis Award

Elizabeth Paul, Princeton University

“For pioneering the development of adjoint methods and application of shape calculus for fusion plasmas, enabling a new derivative-based method of stellarator design.”

Thomas H. Stix Award for Outstanding Early Career Contribu tions to Plasma Physics Research

Carlos Paz-Soldan, Columbia University

“For groundbreaking contributions and scientific leadership in the understanding of non-axisymmetric magnetic fields and relativistic electrons in tokamak plasmas.”