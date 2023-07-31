Antares’ Night Sky Spectacle: Watch the Next NASA Cargo Resupply Launch From Wallops

By NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility July 31, 2023

Antares NASA Cargo Resupply Launch From Wallops

The Antares launch, scheduled for August 1 at 8:31 p.m. EDT, marks Northrop Grumman’s 19th resupply mission for NASA. The event, visible across the mid-Atlantic and possibly the East Coast (weather permitting), can be watched in person at specific locations or in live broadcasts on several platforms. A virtual participation option is also available. Credit: NASA

The next Antares launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 1, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The evening launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

The Wallops Range 48-hour forecast issued on July 30 continues to keep weather at 80% favorable, with a slight chance of cumulus clouds being the main weather concern.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station.

Places to Watch Wallops Launch

Six public locations to watch a rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Credit: NASA/Jamie Adkins

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

Members of the public can experience the thrill of a rocket launch in person from the launch viewing area at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center. The Visitor Center will have special hours on launch day, opening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. The Visitor Center will not be open outside of the launch viewing event on Aug. 1 to allow for event preparation. Visitors interested in viewing the launch from the Visitor Center are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited. More launch viewing information is available on the visitor center website.

Northrop Grumman Antares Rocket Carrying Cygnus Spacecraft

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft loaded with cargo bound for the International Space Station stands vertical on Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver more than 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-19 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA astronaut Dr. Laurel Clark who flew aboard Columbia STS-107, and is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Credit: NASA/Patrick Black

Live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 1, and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and NASA’s App.

Members of the public outside of the viewing area can register to attend the launch virtually. Virtual guests will have access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission specific information straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests are sent a mission-specific collectible stamp for their virtual guest passport. Hear more about the virtual guest program from the Crew-5 astronauts!

