“Asian Flush” May Be a Hidden Trigger for Deadly Heart Damage

A common genetic mutation linked to alcohol intolerance may also play a far more dangerous role in heart disease than previously understood.

Around 40% of people of East Asian descent experience alcohol intolerance, often called “Asian Flush Syndrome.” This condition is caused by a variant of the ALDH2 gene.

Beyond its effects on alcohol metabolism, this mutation is linked to a serious cardiovascular risk. Doctors have long noted that carriers tend to suffer more severe heart damage during a myocardial infarction (heart attack), but the biological reason behind this increased vulnerability has remained unclear.

A team led by Professor Yin Huiyong from the Department of Biomedical Sciences at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has now identified that mechanism. Their study, published in Circulation, shows for the first time how the ALDH2 mutation triggers “ferroptosis,” a distinct form of cell death, during heart attacks.

This process accelerates the breakdown of heart tissue and may help explain the heightened risk seen in these patients. The findings could guide more precise prevention and treatment strategies for a large global population carrying this gene variant.

Clinical Evidence Linking ALDH2 to Heart Damage

The researchers found that the ALDH2 mutation does more than disrupt alcohol processing. It also intensifies heart injury during acute myocardial infarction. In a clinical study of 177 Chinese patients with acute heart failure, those with the mutation showed significantly worse cardiac function after a heart attack.

These patients also displayed strong evidence of ferroptosis. Key indicators included a sharp reduction in Coenzyme Q10 (a cardio-protective antioxidant) and a buildup of bioactive lipids that drive oxidative damage in cells.

Ferroptosis is a type of cell death driven by iron and lipid peroxidation. In the heart, it can spread rapidly, damaging myocardial cells in a cascading process that may lead to severe acute heart failure.

A Hidden Role of the ALDH2 Protein

A central finding of the study is the discovery of an unexpected role for the ALDH2 protein as a cellular “regulator.” Under normal conditions, ALDH2 interacts with the eIF3E subunit, which is part of the machinery that controls protein production. In this state, it acts like a “security lock” that helps maintain balance in protein synthesis.

When the ALDH2 mutation is present, structural changes disrupt this interaction. As a result, the “lock” fails.

Freed from this control, eIF3E shifts into a “selective mode.” It directs ribosomes to produce large amounts of harmful proteins that trigger ferroptosis. This shift from a “metabolic enzyme” to a “translational regulator” helps explain why individuals with the “flushing gene” experience greater heart damage under the same level of myocardial ischemia.

Experimental Validation and Therapeutic Potential

To test these findings, the researchers conducted experiments in animal models. They found that blocking ferroptosis with drugs or adjusting the protein production pathway through genetic methods improved heart function in mice with the ALDH2 mutation after a heart attack.

These results suggest that existing treatments, such as iron chelators or ferroptosis inhibitors, could be adapted into targeted therapies for populations with a high prevalence of this mutation.

The study reshapes understanding of ALDH2 in heart protection and highlights the growing role of precision medicine in cardiovascular care. In the future, genetic screening may help identify high-risk individuals early, allowing doctors to apply “anti-ferroptosis” strategies to improve outcomes after heart attacks.

References:

“ALDH2/eIF3E Interaction Modulates Protein Translation Critical for Cardiomyocyte Ferroptosis in Acute Myocardial Ischemia Injury” by Xin Chen, Xiujian Yu, Shanshan Zhong, Ping Sha, Rui Li, Xiaodong Xu, Ningning Liang, Lili Zhang, Luxiao Li, Jingyu Zhang, Mingyao Zhou, Tongwei Lv, Haoran Ma, Yongqiang Wang, Yanwen Ye, Chunzhao Yin, Shiting Chen, Jinwei Tian, Aijun Sun, Weiyuan Wang, Dewen Yan, Huang-Tian Yang, Hui Huang, Pan Li and Huiyong Yin, 20 October 2025, Circulation.

DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.125.075220

“Selective mRNA Translation: A New Player in Ferroptosis After Myocardial Infarction” by Jinlong He and Yi Zhu, 20 January 2026, Circulation.

DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.125.077933

The research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Shenzhen Medical Research Fund, the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong, and CityUHK.

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