Astronauts Begin Spacewalk To Install Space Station Upgrades

By NASA March 23, 2022

Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer Begin Spacewalk

Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) began a spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. EDT to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module to support temperature regulation on the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) began a spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. EDT to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module to support temperature regulation on the International Space Station.

Chari, designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), is wearing a suit with red stripes. Maurer, designated extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2), is in an unmarked suit. Live coverage of the spacewalk continues.

Maurer and Chari’s primary task will be to install thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.

