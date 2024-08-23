August 2024 Supermoon Rises Over “Rocket City”

A super blue Moon, combining the brightness of a supermoon with the rarity of a Blue Moon, was photographed over Huntsville, Alabama, also known as “The Rocket City.”

A super blue Moon rises over Huntsville, Alabama, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on August 19. Visible through Wednesday, August 21, the full Moon was both a supermoon and a Blue Moon.

As the Moon reaches its closest approach to Earth, the Moon looks larger in the night sky with supermoons becoming the biggest and brightest full Moons of the year. While not blue in color, the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons is called a “Blue Moon.”

Huntsville is known as the “Rocket City” because of its proximity to NASA Marshall, which manages vital propulsion systems and hardware, engineering technologies, cutting-edge science, and launch vehicles for Apollo, shuttle, and Artemis.