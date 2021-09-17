Auroraspectacular: Timelapse Video Made by Astronaut on International Space Station

By European Space Agency (ESA) September 17, 2021

Timelapse video made during ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s second mission to the International Space Station, “Alpha”. The camera is setup to take pictures at regular intervals, the pictures are then played quickly after each other at 12 times faster than normal speed. Thomas shared this video on social media with the caption:

“Auroraspectacular, #timelapse edition! Trying to convey the wonders of spaceflight you have to make choices: pictures, video, timelapse… I went for timelapse this time to show how the aurora dances below us, but like other formats it only does nature’s show part justice. “

Over 200 experiments are planned during Thomas’ time in space, with 40 European ones and 12 new experiments led by the French space agency CNES.

1 Comment on "Auroraspectacular: Timelapse Video Made by Astronaut on International Space Station"

  1. NadiaMMcDonald | September 17, 2021 at 8:58 am | Reply

