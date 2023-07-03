Bamboo: The Next Source of Renewable Energy?

A new article published in the journal GCB Bioenergy explores why bamboo could be a sustainable, eco-friendly renewable energy source that could serve as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The authors highlight bamboo’s rapid growth, its proficiency in carbon dioxide absorption, and its ability to contribute substantial quantities of oxygen to the environment.

They describe various processes—such as fermentation and pyrolysis—that can be performed to convert its raw material into bioethanol, biogas, and other bioenergy products.

A tool with limitations is currently available for selecting the most appropriate bamboo species for different bioenergy production processes.

“We conducted a review of energy conversion methods for bamboo biomass and found that bioethanol and biochar are the primary products obtained,” said first author Zhiwei Liang, of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Science. “Since the chemical composition of bamboo varies across different species, future research efforts should focus on gathering a more extensive collection of quantitative data for selecting species advantageous for minimizing biomass pre-treatment time and cost.”

Reference: “Potential use of bamboo resources in energy value-added conversion technology and energy systems” by Zhiwei Liang, András Neményi, Gergő Péter Kovács and Csaba Gyuricza, 21 June 2023, GCB Bioenergy.

DOI: 10.1111/gcbb.13072