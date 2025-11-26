Beyond Einstein: Could Our Universe Have Seven Hidden Dimensions?

The geometry of space, the setting in which physical laws operate, may hold clues to some of the biggest unanswered questions in fundamental physics. The underlying structure of spacetime itself could be the foundation for every interaction observed in nature.
A study published in Nuclear Physics B and led by Richard Pincak examines the possibility that the fundamental forces of nature and the characteristics of particles arise from the geometry of hidden extra dimensions.
The researchers propose that the universe may include unseen dimensions shaped into complex seven-dimensional forms called G2-manifolds. These structures were typically viewed as fixed, but Pincak and his team treat them as evolving systems that change over time through a process known as the G2–Ricci flow, which alters their internal geometry as it progresses.
Torsion, solitons, and symmetry breaking
“As in organic systems, such as the twisting of DNA or the handedness of amino acids, these extra-dimensional structures can possess torsion, a kind of intrinsic twist,” explains Pincak. “When we let them evolve in time, we find that they can settle into stable configurations called solitons. These solitons could provide a purely geometric explanation of phenomena such as spontaneous symmetry breaking.”
In the Standard Model of particle physics, the Higgs field gives mass to the W and Z bosons. But the authors suggest that mass could instead arise from geometric torsion in extra dimensions, without introducing an additional Higgs field. “In our picture,” Pincak says, “matter emerges from the resistance of geometry itself, not from an external field.”
Implications for cosmology and new particles
The theory also links torsion to the curvature of spacetime, offering a possible explanation of the positive cosmological constant that drives cosmic expansion. The authors even speculate about a new particle, the “Torstone,” that might be observable in future experiments.
The ultimate goal is to extend Einstein’s vision: if gravity is geometry, perhaps all interactions are geometry. As Pincak notes, “Nature often prefers simple solutions. Perhaps the masses of the W and Z bosons come not from the famous Higgs field, but directly from the geometry of seven-dimensional space.”
Reference: “Introduction of the G2-Ricci flow: Geometric implications for spontaneous symmetry breaking and gauge boson masses” by Richard Pinčák, Alexander Pigazzini, Michal Pudlák and Erik Bartoš, 14 May 2025, Nuclear Physics B.
DOI: 10.1016/j.nuclphysb.2025.116959
The research was supported by R3 project No.09I03-03-V04-00356.
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I love thinking about this incredible universe. We live in and beyond, and I’m always interested. And new ideas or theories on how it works out there. Thank you for this article.I look forward to reading more
It’s now estimated that there are over two trillion galaxies( the number goes up every few years) and a trillion, trillion stars. What’s amazing is that we have never received any intelligent signals from anywhere.
But we have received intelligent communication tor… Take a look at the Bible. Not as a religious exercise, but with an open mind. If heaven exists, then it’s definitely these other dimensions we’re talking about here. If life can exist in our 3 dimensions, then why not in the other “hidden” dimensions? And if that’s the case, we’d expect there to be superior life forms…
Because people are assuming they think like we do and make like we do.
Perhaps we have, but we either lack the appropriate tech, or we aren’t yet aware of what we’re receiving.
Interactions of length, width, heigth and, “Time: the interval, between events.”, basically, the brief, sudden absences, results of countless, mutual annihilations of neutrinos and anti-neutrinos, equivalent, to the absence, beyond universal extents: interacting, with the living; humans, evolving perceptions of it, all, expanding outwardly in a spherical shape of speed of light, with other life forms in it and black holes in it, also, gathering, toward return, to a single mass and repetition of it all?
Wowzers, this is exciting. Many of the unknown phenomenas just may come to light…
Wowzers, this is exciting. Many of the unknown phenomenas just may come to light…
I tryed to post, yet the feed back says, ” I already said that.” Also, interesting, tee hee
Torsion, solitons, and symmetry breaking, such as the twisting of DNA or the handedness of amino acids, these extra-dimensional structures can possess torsion, a kind of intrinsic twist.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are you sure that the basis for symmetry breaking rather than symmetry changing is scientific?
2. Can’t symmetry change create the world? Why?
3. Is a deteriorated peer review respecting science?
Topological vortex theory (TVT) shifts the root of symmetry from continuous geometric attributes to discrete topological structures, offering a fresh perspective for understanding the origin of matter, the cosmological constant problem, and quantum gravity. Future work will focus on developing a rigorous mathematical formulation for this framework, particularly using methods of quantum field theory on topologically non-trivial backgrounds [3, 6, 10] to quantitatively describe the production and symmetry-changing mechanism of these vortex pairs, and to search for possible observable signatures.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-910947.
There are no particles, sorry. – I know it’s fun to add and subtract thingies –
I mentioned this gag the other day, make a math model, or a geometric model (line cage) of… your spouse.
You can publish, get that committee to issue a Nobel, have halfwits heap accolade – but your model is not your spouse.
And spouse will violate your model, sure as the sun comes up.
As Musk said, “…and maybe we can get on to finding the true nature of the Universe.”
The true nature of the Universe is not math. Math is fun, sometimes helpful, but reality is other – and to comprehend it, you will have to use your brain.
YES, Math Is Fun. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.