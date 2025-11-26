Beyond Einstein: Could Our Universe Have Seven Hidden Dimensions?

The geometry of space, the setting in which physical laws operate, may hold clues to some of the biggest unanswered questions in fundamental physics. The underlying structure of spacetime itself could be the foundation for every interaction observed in nature.

A study published in Nuclear Physics B and led by Richard Pincak examines the possibility that the fundamental forces of nature and the characteristics of particles arise from the geometry of hidden extra dimensions.

The researchers propose that the universe may include unseen dimensions shaped into complex seven-dimensional forms called G 2 -manifolds. These structures were typically viewed as fixed, but Pincak and his team treat them as evolving systems that change over time through a process known as the G 2 –Ricci flow, which alters their internal geometry as it progresses.

Torsion, solitons, and symmetry breaking

“As in organic systems, such as the twisting of DNA or the handedness of amino acids, these extra-dimensional structures can possess torsion, a kind of intrinsic twist,” explains Pincak. “When we let them evolve in time, we find that they can settle into stable configurations called solitons. These solitons could provide a purely geometric explanation of phenomena such as spontaneous symmetry breaking.”

In the Standard Model of particle physics, the Higgs field gives mass to the W and Z bosons. But the authors suggest that mass could instead arise from geometric torsion in extra dimensions, without introducing an additional Higgs field. “In our picture,” Pincak says, “matter emerges from the resistance of geometry itself, not from an external field.”

Implications for cosmology and new particles

The theory also links torsion to the curvature of spacetime, offering a possible explanation of the positive cosmological constant that drives cosmic expansion. The authors even speculate about a new particle, the “Torstone,” that might be observable in future experiments.

The ultimate goal is to extend Einstein’s vision: if gravity is geometry, perhaps all interactions are geometry. As Pincak notes, “Nature often prefers simple solutions. Perhaps the masses of the W and Z bosons come not from the famous Higgs field, but directly from the geometry of seven-dimensional space.”

Reference: “Introduction of the G 2 -Ricci flow: Geometric implications for spontaneous symmetry breaking and gauge boson masses” by Richard Pinčák, Alexander Pigazzini, Michal Pudlák and Erik Bartoš, 14 May 2025, Nuclear Physics B.

DOI: 10.1016/j.nuclphysb.2025.116959

The research was supported by R3 project No.09I03-03-V04-00356.

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