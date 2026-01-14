Beyond Opioids: The New Gene Therapy That Relieves Pain Without the Addiction

The new method is designed to focus specifically on pain-related signals, without interfering with normal activity in other parts of the brain.

A new preclinical study has identified a gene therapy approach that focuses directly on pain-processing regions of the brain while avoiding the addiction risks associated with narcotic drugs. The advance could eventually benefit more than 50 million Americans who live with chronic pain.

Living with chronic pain is often compared to hearing a radio blaring at full volume with no way to turn it down. Opioid drugs such as morphine lower that volume by dulling pain signals, but they also influence many other brain systems, which can lead to serious side effects and dependence.

According to research published in Nature by scientists from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and School of Nursing, together with collaborators at Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University, the experimental gene therapy acts more like a precise volume control. It reduces pain signals while leaving the rest of the brain largely unaffected.

“The goal was to reduce pain while lessening or eliminating the risk of addiction and dangerous side effects,” said Gregory Corder, PhD, co-senior author and assistant professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Penn. “By targeting the precise brain circuits that morphine acts on, we believe this is a first step in offering new relief for people whose lives are upended by chronic pain.”

An AI-driven blueprint for non-addictive, brain circuit-specific pain medicine

Morphine, a narcotic derived from opium, carries a high risk of misuse because patients can develop tolerance over time and need progressively larger doses to achieve the same pain relief. By closely imaging brain cells involved in tracking pain, the researchers gained a clearer understanding of how morphine reduces discomfort.

Building on this insight, the team created a mouse-model behavioral system powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The platform monitors natural behaviors, produces a detailed measure of pain levels, and helps determine how much treatment is required to reduce pain.

The resulting data served as a guide for developing a targeted gene therapy that reproduces morphine’s pain-relieving effects without engaging the brain’s reward systems. The therapy includes an “off switch” that specifically dampens pain signals in the brain. When activated, it delivers long-lasting pain relief while preserving normal sensation and avoiding pathways linked to addiction.

“To our knowledge, this represents the world’s first CNS-targeted gene therapy for pain, and a concrete blueprint for non-addictive, circuit-specific pain medicine,” Corder said.

Easing one crisis without fueling another

The results are the culmination of more than six years of investigation powered by a National Institutes of Health New Innovator Award that allowed Corder and his colleagues to research the mechanisms of chronic pain.

In 2019, 600,000 deaths were attributed to drug use, with 80 percent of those related to opioids. Nearly half of Philadelphians who responded to a 2025 Pew survey reported knowing someone with opioid use disorder (OUD). One-third knew someone who had died as the result of an overdose.

Chronic pain, known to some as a ‘silent epidemic’ impacts approximately 50 million Americans, costing upward of $635 million annually in direct medical expenses and indirect costs from lost productivity, including missed work and reduced earning capacity. Now, these findings have the potential to help ease that pain—or, turning down the noise—for some, should the science hold through additional testing and into clinical trials.

The team is moving forward with Michael Platt, PhD, the James S. Riepe University Professor, Professor of Neuroscience, Professor of Psychology, on the next phase of work as a hopeful bridge toward future clinical trials.

“The journey from discovery to implementation is long, and this represents a strong first step,” Platt said. “Speaking both as a scientist and as a family member of people affected by chronic pain, the potential to relieve suffering without fueling the opioid crisis is exciting.”

Reference: “Mimicking opioid analgesia in cortical pain circuits” by Corinna S. Oswell, Sophie A. Rogers, Justin G. James, Nora M. McCall, Alex I. Hsu, Gregory J. Salimando, Malaika Mahmood, Lisa M. Wooldridge, Meghan Wachira, Adrienne Y. Jo, Raquel Adaia Sandoval Ortega, Jessica A. Wojick, Katherine Beattie, Sofia A. Farinas, Samar N. Chehimi, Amrith Rodrigues, Jacqueline W. K. Wu, Lindsay L. Ejoh, Blake A. Kimmey, Emily Lo, Ghalia Azouz, Jose J. Vasquez, Matthew R. Banghart, Kevin T. Beier, Kate Townsend Creasy, Richard C. Crist, Charu Ramakrishnan, Benjamin C. Reiner, Karl Deisseroth, Eric A. Yttri and Gregory Corder, 7 January 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09908-w

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIGMS DP2GM140923, NIDA R00DA043609, NIDA R01DA054374, NINDS R01NS130044, NIDA R01DA056599, NIDA R21DA055846, NIDA F31DA062445, NINDS F31NS143421, NIDA F32DA053099, NIDA F32DA055458, NIDA F31DA057795, NINDS F31NS125927, NIDA T32DA028874, NINDS RF1NS126073), the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the Whitehall Foundation, and the Tito’s Love Research Fund.

Some authors are inventors on a provisional patent application through the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University regarding the custom sequences used to develop, and the applications of, synthetic opioid promoters (patent application number: 63/383,462 ‘Human and Murine Oprm1 Promoters and Uses Thereof’). See the full paper for additional disclosures.

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