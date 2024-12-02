Bioeconomic Potential: Scientists Just Found 140 Reasons to Love Spider Venom

Researchers at the LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics (TBG) have discovered a significant diversity of enzymes in spider venom, previously overshadowed by the focus on neurotoxins.

These enzymes, found across 140 different families, could revolutionize industries by offering sustainable solutions in waste management and detergent manufacturing due to their biochemical properties. This discovery expands the potential uses of spider venom beyond traditional medical and agricultural applications, promising new research and economic opportunities.

Exploring the Complexity of Spider Venoms

With approximately 52,000 species of spiders globally, these arachnids are incredibly diverse and produce some of the most complex venoms in the animal kingdom. A single species’ venom can contain more than 3,000 distinct molecules, most of which are neurotoxins designed to subdue insect prey.

However, a research team from the LOEWE Centre TBG and the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology’s Bioresources branch (IME-BR) in Giessen, Germany, has uncovered a surprising discovery: spider venom is not just about neurotoxins. It also contains a wide variety of enzymes. The findings, published in npj Biodiversity from the Nature group of journals, highlight the untapped potential of these enzymes and their role in venom complexity.

Enzymatic Diversity in Spider Venom

“In the past, a few pioneering studies suggested the presence of enzymes in spider venoms, but a targeted search for them has never been carried out. We took on this task and systematically screened the raw data of all so far venom-wise analyzed spiders for enzymes. We were able to show that there are in fact more than 140 different enzyme families in their venom,” explains study leader Dr. Tim Lüddecke, head of the Animal Venomics working group at the IME-BR and the Justus Liebig University in Giessen.

“This means, among others, that we have dramatically underestimated the chemical diversity of spider venoms so far, as all calculations of complexity are based on the neurotoxins alone.”

Potential Applications of Spider Venom Enzymes

According to the authors, the results of the work not only enable new research approaches to better understand the evolution and function of spider venoms, but also open new perspectives for their use.

“Enzymes are key building blocks of the bioeconomy. They accelerate chemical reactions and are characterized by very low by-product formation, low energy consumption, and biodegradability. They can therefore be used to create value in a highly sustainable way. Industry is therefore constantly looking for new sources of enzymes,” explains Josephine Dresler, PhD student in the working group and first author of the study.

“Some of the enzymes we have identified could be used in detergents or waste management, for example, because of their fat-splitting or protein-degrading properties. They could make a significant contribution to a sustainable transformation there,” says Dresler.

Unlocking New Research and Industry Opportunities

The work of the Giessen scientists highlights the translational potential hidden in animal venoms, especially those of spiders.

“So far, the spider venom community has focused exclusively on medical or agricultural applications. Our discovery opens up the possibility of establishing a completely new field of applied research,” explains Lüddecke. “But we are only at the beginning, as less than one percent of all spider species have been studied for their venoms. I am confident that we will make more exciting discoveries in the remaining 99 percent of the world’s spider fauna!”

Reference: “Enlightening the toxinological dark matter of spider venom enzymes” by Josephine Dresler, Volker Herzig, Andreas Vilcinskas and Tim Lüddecke, 13 September 2024, npj Biodiversity.

DOI: 10.1038/s44185-024-00058-2

