Blackout Nation: How Climate Change Is Driving More Power Failures Across the U.S.

Researchers have uncovered troubling trends of increasing power outages during severe weather events across the United States.

This comprehensive study stresses the urgent need for communities to adapt and prepare for the escalating impacts of climate change on essential services.

Weather-Related Power Outages and Climate Change

Understanding how severe weather affects power outages is crucial for developing effective hazard response plans, according to a study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, published today (January 22) in PLOS Climate.

Across the U.S., large-scale power outages often happen during severe weather events. These outages can have serious economic and health consequences, disrupting essential services such as medical equipment, heating, and air conditioning. As climate change leads to more frequent and intense weather events, identifying patterns and trends in power failures is essential to help communities better prepare and allocate resources.

Weather Events and Power Disruptions

In this study, first author Vivian Do, a PhD candidate in environmental health sciences, and colleagues compiled data from 2018-2020 on severe weather events (including rain, snow, heat, cold, cyclones, and wildfire) and large-scale power outages lasting eight hours or more for over 1600 counties across the country. The data reveal that nearly 75 percent of these counties experienced major power outages alongside severe weather events during this three-year period, and over 50 percent of counties experienced outages alongside multiple simultaneous weather events.

Outages most commonly occurred alongside severe precipitation and heat, but the events are not distributed evenly, with precipitation-associated outages more common in the Northeast U.S. and heat-associated outages more common in the Southeast. This study also found that co-occurring outages and wildfires along the West Coast became increasingly common from 2018 to 2020.

Regional Variations and Future Research Directions

The researchers note that reliable data was not available for all U.S. counties, so information is limited in regions such as the Southwest and Mountain West. Do and colleagues suggest that further research providing additional data, along with simulations of severe weather combinations in different locations will be useful for developing mitigation and response tactics.

Do adds: “Power outages frequently co-occur with severe weather events like heavy precipitation, tropical cyclones, or multiple severe weather events simultaneously. Understanding patterns of where and when power outages and severe weather events co-occur is crucial for informing strategies to minimize societal consequences, especially as the electrical grid ages and climate change drives more severe weather events.”

Reference: “Spatiotemporal patterns of individual and multiple simultaneous severe weather events co-occurring with power outages in the United States, 2018–2020” by Vivian Do, Lauren B. Wilner, Nina M. Flores, Heather McBrien, Alexander J. Northrop and Joan A. Casey, 22 January 2025, PLOS Climate.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pclm.0000523

This work was funded by the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences (ES009089, ES007322-22, ES007033), the National Institute on Aging (AG071024), the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute grant (HL172608). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Additional authors include Nina Flores and Heather McBrien at Columbia Mailman; Lauren B. Wilner and Joan A. Casey at the University of Washington, Seattle; and Alexander J. Northrop at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Icahn School of Medicine in New York.

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